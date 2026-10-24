4 Breakfast Pastries Worth Grabbing At Trader Joe's
Amongst the plethora of delicious items at Trader Joe's, there are so many breakfast items to choose from. There's a wide selection of frozen items, such as hash browns, chicken sausage patties, or the pre-prepared breakfast bowl (which we named the best Trader Joe's frozen breakfast of 2026 so far). There's also plenty of egg items, like the egg bites, the Starbucks dupe you should stock up on. But many of these picks are savory, so if you're someone who prefers a sweet breakfast, you should turn your attention to Trader Joe's many breakfast pastries.
Trader Joe's has plenty of beloved sweet bakery items to balance out the best savory choices, many of which are perfectly suitable for you to enjoy first thing in the morning alongside a cup of coffee. In case you're unfamiliar with Trader Joe's breakfast pastry options (or simply want to make sure you're not missing anything), we've compiled this list of the best ones to grab. These picks are guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth and make for a delectable breakfast.
Frozen Chocolate Croissants
The chocolate croissants from the frozen aisle at Trader Joe's are beloved by customers. These croissants require a little bit of patience — they have to be proofed overnight before you can bake them in the morning — but they're well worth it. (And if you want more info on the process, you can read our guide on how to bake Trader Joe's frozen chocolate croissants, which includes tips and tricks). Anyone who has tried them (including myself) knows that these croissants are buttery, flaky, and just the right amount of chocolatey. In other words, they're everything you would want from a chocolate croissant without having to take a trip to your local bakery.
There are numerous Reddit threads about how much customers love this product. In one thread, a commenter wrote, "This is something I grab every time I go to Trader Joe's! They really are elite." Another commenter described them as "so buttery and delicious and delicate," while someone else declared that they're one of the best products at TJ's overall. One person wrote, "They taste like they just came from the local patisserie when baked." And in another thread, the original poster declared, "The chocolate croissants better be worth the 9+ hour wait."
So, if it isn't obvious by now, these chocolate croissants are a must-try. A box of four croissants costs $5.99 — which, notably, is the price you'd likely pay for one at a bakery, so this purchase really couldn't be more worth it.
Brioche Style Liège Waffles
If you love sweet, decadent waffles but don't want to put in the work of making them yourself, buy a package of these brioche style Liège waffles at Trader Joe's — a six-count costs $3.99. The style of these waffles comes from Liège, Belgium, and has a denser texture than you may be used to. The dough includes ingredients such as pearl sugar, cultured butter, and egg, resulting in it bearing similarities to brioche bread. While fluffy, they also have a bit of a crunch, thanks to the pearl sugar.
Just like the frozen chocolate croissants, these waffles have many fans on Reddit. In one thread, a TJ's shopper wrote, "I can't buy enough to keep everyone happy at my house. 10,000/10." In another thread, a commenter wrote, "I just discovered these and I'm in love! Perfect straight out [of] the bag." Other Redditors also mention how good they are straight out of the bag, but many love heating them up, either in the microwave or in the toaster (which gets them crispy). TJ's fans also have plenty of ideas of how to serve these if you want to elevate them. One person suggested, "Get mascarpone cheese, vanilla bean paste and honey, mix all together and top with strawberries [and it's] absolutely heaven."
Apple Cider Donuts
The apple cider donuts at Trader Joe's are a seasonal item, so keep an eye out for them during fall. These donuts are made with, well, apple cider, which gives the treat a bit of a tang, although that is balanced out by plenty of sweetness. As a donut lover myself, I can attest to the deliciousness of this Trader Joe's product — these donuts are fluffy, tasty, and make for the perfect fall breakfast alongside your favorite fall-flavored coffee.
On Reddit, Trader Joe's customers are in complete agreement. In one Reddit thread from earlier in 2026, where the original poster noted that the donuts are back in stock for the season, the comments are full of excitement. One person wrote, "The yelp I yelped when I saw these in the store last weekend. I actually held them over my head like the Lion King." One commenter revealed that this is the best boxed donut they've ever had, while another person called these their "favorite baked good of the year." Additionally, many commenters recommend using the air fryer to heat up the donuts, rather than the microwave, claiming it's a huge game changer for them — especially if you store them in the freezer first. One commenter, in a different thread, explained, "When you heat them from frozen in the air fryer they get just perfectly crispy on the outside and warm and soft on the inside."
Whether you want to eat them as-is or try the air-fryer method, these are worth a buy. A six-count box of donuts costs $4.99 at Trader Joe's.
Frozen Almond Croissants
Given how popular and beloved the chocolate croissants are, it's no surprise that TJ's almond croissants would also make this list — and just like its chocolate counterpart, you can buy a box of four for $5.99. Not only are the almond croissants a fan favorite, but they also made the top spot in our ranking of nine Trader Joe's breakfast items. These croissants have a super flaky crust — coming from a dough that was made with plenty of butter — and a delicious, nutty almond filling. Just like with the chocolate version, these have to rise overnight, so plan accordingly. But in the morning, after they've baked in the oven, you'll find it was well worth the wait.
In one Reddit thread, the original poster raved about the croissants, writing, "I am so pleased with these frozen croissants. Light and crispy. Delicious gooey almond center." In the comments, someone enthusiastically wrote, "loooooooooove these!!!!!" And another declared, "this is literally my favorite TJ product." Another commenter wrote that you'll be blown away by these almond croissants, while someone else said these are "So much better than an almond croissant you get at a generic coffee store that's been sitting out for hours and costs twice as much." One commenter even said it was shocking how good these are — so, if you haven't tried them yet, it seems like it's time to add them to your Trader Joe's cart.