4 Breakfast Pastries Worth Grabbing At Trader Joe's

The chocolate croissants from the frozen aisle at Trader Joe's are beloved by customers. These croissants require a little bit of patience — they have to be proofed overnight before you can bake them in the morning — but they're well worth it. (And if you want more info on the process, you can read our guide on how to bake Trader Joe's frozen chocolate croissants, which includes tips and tricks). Anyone who has tried them (including myself) knows that these croissants are buttery, flaky, and just the right amount of chocolatey. In other words, they're everything you would want from a chocolate croissant without having to take a trip to your local bakery.

There are numerous Reddit threads about how much customers love this product. In one thread, a commenter wrote, "This is something I grab every time I go to Trader Joe's! They really are elite." Another commenter described them as "so buttery and delicious and delicate," while someone else declared that they're one of the best products at TJ's overall. One person wrote, "They taste like they just came from the local patisserie when baked." And in another thread, the original poster declared, "The chocolate croissants better be worth the 9+ hour wait."

So, if it isn't obvious by now, these chocolate croissants are a must-try. A box of four croissants costs $5.99 — which, notably, is the price you'd likely pay for one at a bakery, so this purchase really couldn't be more worth it.