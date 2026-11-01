8 Chocolate Bars From Dollar General To Look For On Your Next Visit
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Dollar General has already built a reputation for budget-friendly seasonal decor, household essentials, and even affordable, name-brand baking supplies. And while getting your paper towels, holiday ornaments, and sugar cookie mix, you should wander over to the store's candy aisle. It has rows and rows of chocolate bars that many shoppers love.
From popular brands to gourmet treats, Dollar General has sweetened up its candy game and offers something for everyone, no matter what they're craving. Since the store sells such a huge and diverse variety of chocolate bars, it was hard to narrow down which are truly worth tossing in your cart. We looked at five-star reviews on Dollar General's website, as well as customers' recommendations online, to get a sense of the best chocolate confections. Whether you're looking to try a new chocolate bar, snag your favorite at a lower price, or satisfy that sweet tooth while you're out shopping, these are the eight best chocolate bars from Dollar General to look for during your next visit.
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffle Bar
Lindor is a brand under Lindt that has a line of decadent truffles, chocolate bars, and other treats. The company has combined its two classics in one with this truffle bar, which features a hard milk chocolate shell with a creamy truffle center. "I love Lindor Truffles[,] so while I was excited to try the Truffle Bar, I was not sure they'd be as good," said one Dollar General reviewer. "[But] I enjoyed the Truffle Bar even more!! The chocolate was smooth and the inside was luscious."
Buy the Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffle Bar at Dollar General for $2.
Kinder Bueno Milk Chocolate Bars
Owned by Italian candy company Ferrero, Kinder produces various bars, cookies, and chocolate eggs. The Kinder Bueno treat features a crispy wafer with a hazelnut filling, coated in milk chocolate and drizzled with dark chocolate. "These melt in your mouth and are so good," said a Dollar General reviewer. "Crispy and gooey at the same time. [...] This is my new favorite treat to hide and eat in the car."
Buy a two-pack of Kinder Bueno Milk Chocolate Bars at Dollar General for $1.50.
DG Literacy Milk Chocolate with Caramel & Sea Salt
This DG Literacy confection combines milk chocolate, caramel swirls, and flaky sea salt. And, if you need another reason to pick up this treat, all proceeds go to the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which supports education and literacy initiatives in the United States. "I've always bought the more expensive milk chocolate because it's so creamy and delicious, so I was very surprised when I tried the DG brand and [loved] it!" said one Dollar General customer.
Buy the DG Literacy Milk Chocolate with Caramel & Sea Salt at Dollar General for $1.75.
Reese's Fast Break
You don't have to hunt down your favorite brands at grocery chains, as Dollar General keeps many in stock at a much lower price, including Reese's. The chain carries the candy brand's classic peanut butter cups, ice cream, mini candies, and this popular king-sized combo bar. The Fast Break features a fluffy nougat base with a creamy peanut filling, all encased in a thick layer of milk chocolate.
Buy a king-sized Reese's Fast Break at Dollar General for $2.75.
Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Candy Bar
This Hershey's classic has over 2,400 five-star reviews on Dollar General's website. Combining crunchy chocolate cookies with a luscious white cream, you get your favorite Oreo cookie in candy bar form. "My son loves everything cookies and cream," said one Dollar General reviewer. "He absolutely loved [this candy bar,] of course. I liked the [...] white chocolate flavor [and] the crunchy texture with the cookies inside. It wasn't overly sweet[,] and it's definitely big enough to share."
Buy the Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Candy Bar at Dollar General for $1.75.
Cadbury Caramello Milk Chocolate Caramel Candy Bar
You might tend to think of Cadbury only around Easter, but this brand offers way more than just chocolate eggs and bunnies. This candy bar features Cadbury's classic milk chocolate stuffed with a gooey caramel filling. "Okay, so I have to say I [love] caramel," said one Dollar General reviewer. "I had high expectations, and honestly? It delivered. The consistency of the caramel is perfect[:] soft, stretchy, and not too thick or runny."
Buy the Cadbury Caramello Milk Chocolate Caramel Candy Bar at Dollar General for $1.75.
Lindt Excellence 85% Cocoa Dark Chocolate Candy Bar
Lindt gets another mention on our list for its classic dark chocolate candy bar. Made with 85% cocoa, this bitter chocolate is bold and intense, with notes of licorice, dried fruit, and spices. It's perfect for those who love a bar that's not as sugary sweet, or for baking fudge or truffles. "One piece of [this chocolate bar] with unsweetened almond butter [is] my favorite night treat," said one Reddit commenter.
Buy the Lindt Excellence 85% Cocoa Dark Chocolate Candy Bar at Dollar General for $2.65.
Reese's Sticks Candy Bar
Reese's makes another appearance on our list as shoppers just can't seem to get enough. The Reese's Sticks bar has over 300 five-star reviews on Dollar General's website. "Truly incredible," said one Dollar General reviewer. "I think this is humanity at its finest." A king-sized treat, this 3-ounce package comes with four Reese's Sticks that combine a peanut butter cream center, a crunchy wafer, and a coat of milk chocolate.
Buy a king-sized Reese's Sticks Candy Bar at Dollar General for $2.75.