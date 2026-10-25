The Best Buc-Ee's Sandwich Isn't Brisket Or Pulled Pork

Eating at Buc-ee's is one of the best bits of taking a road trip. From their famous Beaver Nuggets and the gourmet fudge to the dessert cups and chips, there's always something to tickle your fancy before you get back out on the open road. Buc-ee's also has an expansive sandwich menu featuring both hot and cold sammies if you're looking for a filling lunch rather than a quick snack. In our ranking of 8 Buc-ee's sandwiches from worst to best, it was actually the Club Melt that came up trumps, beating stiff competition from both the brisket and pulled pork options. Buce-ee's Club Melt features a brioche bun loaded with three different meats (sliced turkey, ham, and crispy bacon) and cheddar cheese.

There's also a combination of spicy mayo, mango habanero sauce, and sun-dried tomato pesto made with herbs like basil. When we took that first bite, the marinara-style spread on the bottom bun was tart, the cheese was irresistibly gooey, and there was just enough spice to balance all the layers of meat inside. However, it was the sauce that elevated this delectable sandwich to new heights. Spicy, tangy, and creamy, it had heaps of flavor. Moreover, it didn't turn the bread soggy even though it was generously applied. Notably, Buc-ee's proudly describes the sammie as being "messy & delicious" on its website.