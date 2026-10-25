The Best Buc-Ee's Sandwich Isn't Brisket Or Pulled Pork
Eating at Buc-ee's is one of the best bits of taking a road trip. From their famous Beaver Nuggets and the gourmet fudge to the dessert cups and chips, there's always something to tickle your fancy before you get back out on the open road. Buc-ee's also has an expansive sandwich menu featuring both hot and cold sammies if you're looking for a filling lunch rather than a quick snack. In our ranking of 8 Buc-ee's sandwiches from worst to best, it was actually the Club Melt that came up trumps, beating stiff competition from both the brisket and pulled pork options. Buce-ee's Club Melt features a brioche bun loaded with three different meats (sliced turkey, ham, and crispy bacon) and cheddar cheese.
There's also a combination of spicy mayo, mango habanero sauce, and sun-dried tomato pesto made with herbs like basil. When we took that first bite, the marinara-style spread on the bottom bun was tart, the cheese was irresistibly gooey, and there was just enough spice to balance all the layers of meat inside. However, it was the sauce that elevated this delectable sandwich to new heights. Spicy, tangy, and creamy, it had heaps of flavor. Moreover, it didn't turn the bread soggy even though it was generously applied. Notably, Buc-ee's proudly describes the sammie as being "messy & delicious" on its website.
Buc-ee's Club Melt sandwich has plenty of fans who adore the sauce
We aren't the only ones who thoroughly enjoyed the generous sauce on Buc-ee's Club Melt. There's an entire Reddit thread devoted to discovering the secret to the sauce so it can be recreated at home. One user who also claimed to be a former Buc-ee's employee disclosed, "The turkey club sandwich has a magonaise sauce which is just sweet baby rays mango habanero sauce mixed with mayonnaise," while another Redditor shared, "The club melt is delicious. I get it every time no matter how much I want to try something new." Meanwhile on a separate Reddit thread, one commenter pointed out, "They have another club which includes ham, bacon and veggies if you're extra hungry. My only complaint is they are often very generous with the sauce, which tends to get everywhere."
However, many patrons are more than happy with the abundance of sauce contained in Buc-ee's sammies, with one customer stating, "The sign of a great sandwich: many napkins required." Over on Facebook, a happy shopper wrote, "The sauce is spicy and creamy and so much that it makes you grab a towel to clean it up." The worst Buc-ee's sandwich in our ranking was the Cuban because it was smothered in dill aioli, which overpowered the other elements, like the smoky pulled pork and Swiss cheese. In fact, it tasted closer to a tartar sauce because it also included chopped pickles along with the herbs.