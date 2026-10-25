The Retro Burger King Mascots That Disappeared In The 2000s

The group was designed to be multicultural, inclusive, and relatable, with each member having a recognizable look and specific hobby. Kid Vid was the leader of the gang and a video game aficionado and tech wiz. He was joined by I.Q., the bespectacled brainiac; Boomer, the sporty redhead; Snaps, the photography enthusiast; Lingo, the multilingual artist; and Jaws, a tall kid known for his enormous appetite. Wheels was a member who used a wheelchair, while J.D., the gang's dog, was the animal sidekick. The campaign later introduced the ninth member, Jazz, a music-loving character who played the trumpet.

The campaign, which launched in January 1990, proved an instant success. Between March and May of that year, Burger King sales rose more than 8%, compared with a just over 3% increase at McDonald's. The gang soon became a regular part of Burger King's marketing, appearing in television and print ads, as well as kids' meal promotions, membership materials, and collectible toys. After a good decade of hanging out with Burger King, the Kids Club gang was phased out in the early 2000s, leaving the characters behind with the millennium that had made them famous.

After a good decade of hanging out with Burger King, the Kids Club gang was phased out in the early 2000s, leaving the characters behind with the millennium that had made them famous. Around 2004, the chain introduced the Honbatz, a group of colorful cartoon monsters designed to appeal to preteens. The new characters included Mixmax, Thisorthat, Bonny, Chomp, and the small Eeeps.