The Retro Burger King Mascots That Disappeared In The 2000s
Fast-food chains use all sorts of tricks to sell more burgers, but probably one of the most Machiavellian is targeting kids. McDonald's is particularly good at it, through Happy Meals, McPlay, and the ever-present Ronald McDonald. Speaking of fast-food mascots, they're one of the go-to strategies chains use to bring more little ones through the door, whether it's a clown, a giant yellow bird, or a freckle-faced redhead. Burger King has had its fair share of jolly and not-so-jolly characters, too. One thing you might not know about the Burger King is that before he came to reign as the burger chain's most recognizable mascot, a gang of cartoon kids once helped Burger King take on McDonald's at its own game.
When it seemed like Burger King was about to wave the white flag and let McDonald's rule the children's segment of the fast-food market, the chain upped its ante in 1990 by introducing a range of kid-focused marketing tactics. According to a 1990 article by "The New York Times," Burger King introduced a promotion that centered around animated commercials built around Kid Vid and the Kids Club gang.
Burger King's Kids Club gang took over the '90s
The group was designed to be multicultural, inclusive, and relatable, with each member having a recognizable look and specific hobby. Kid Vid was the leader of the gang and a video game aficionado and tech wiz. He was joined by I.Q., the bespectacled brainiac; Boomer, the sporty redhead; Snaps, the photography enthusiast; Lingo, the multilingual artist; and Jaws, a tall kid known for his enormous appetite. Wheels was a member who used a wheelchair, while J.D., the gang's dog, was the animal sidekick. The campaign later introduced the ninth member, Jazz, a music-loving character who played the trumpet.
The campaign, which launched in January 1990, proved an instant success. Between March and May of that year, Burger King sales rose more than 8%, compared with a just over 3% increase at McDonald's. The gang soon became a regular part of Burger King's marketing, appearing in television and print ads, as well as kids' meal promotions, membership materials, and collectible toys. After a good decade of hanging out with Burger King, the Kids Club gang was phased out in the early 2000s, leaving the characters behind with the millennium that had made them famous.
After a good decade of hanging out with Burger King, the Kids Club gang was phased out in the early 2000s, leaving the characters behind with the millennium that had made them famous. Around 2004, the chain introduced the Honbatz, a group of colorful cartoon monsters designed to appeal to preteens. The new characters included Mixmax, Thisorthat, Bonny, Chomp, and the small Eeeps.
Why millennials still feel nostalgic for the Kids Club
Burger King has since gone through a number of campaigns, each with its own mascots, and the gang is largely forgotten in the vault of things that were once cute but are no longer relevant. But millennials who were kids in the 1990s aren't letting go of the memories. In a Reddit thread, fans reminisced about how inclusive the Kids Club gang felt for its time. One commenter wrote: "Even back then I remember the little characters feeling like an inclusive diverse group of kids. One is in a wheelchair, even." Another fan added, "I remember thinking how Lingo was for me (a Latino), but Kid Vid was my favorite."
Fans also remember the toys, which apparently held up better than your average fast-food freebie. One Reddit user wrote, "Oh hell yeah, I had all the figurines... and for fast food toys they were pretty legit." Another said: "I went through my old BK kids meal toys a few years ago and they were all surprisingly pretty good quality and have held up well over the decades."