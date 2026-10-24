When you're craving seafood, you may wonder if your grocery budget can really take the hit. Seafood is often expensive, particularly when it comes to salmon and shrimp. Fortunately, Sam's Club carries a good variety. You'll find fresh salmon, wild-caught cod, frozen shrimp, and seafood boil kits. Best of all, seafood at Sam's Club can be bought at member prices.

Walmart's 2025 Sustainable Commodities Report states that 97․1% of fresh and frozen seafood sold in U․S․ Sam's Club stores in Walmart's 2025 fiscal year was sustainably sourced wild and farmed seafood․ The Marine Stewardship Council's Sustainable Whitefish Yearbook 2025 ranks Sam's Club as one of the top 10 US brands selling certified whitefish by volume․ Sam's Club was ranked eighth among top brands and is listed based on commercial data as of June 30, 2025․

Buying power helps explain the affordability side of the business. Walmart, Sam's Club's parent company, says its relationships with suppliers allow it to purchase large quantities at prices that reflect the volume of those arrangements. Those prices, in turn, help the company offer low prices to customers. For members, buying seafood is one part of shopping at Sam's Club on a budget.