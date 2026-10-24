Most households have a mysterious black hole where items such as socks, hair ties, and food storage container parts disappear․ Disappearing lids are particularly frustrating when you use the containers frequently. Instead of throwing out bowls that are missing their tops, you can repurpose them․ Alternative uses include holding chopped vegetables and serving salads․

Plastic food containers can last for up to a year, depending upon how heavily they're used, and glass has an even longer shelf life as long as it isn't cracked or broken. Damage, such as chips and scratches, makes containers unsafe for food storage because some materials release microplastics, which can get into your meals. Wash containers you want to reuse and sort them by size․