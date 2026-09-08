For Richer Poached Eggs, Grab This Type Of Butter

If you love your eggs to have a tender texture and a golden, runny middle, poaching them in a swirl of simmering water is ideal. As the white wraps itself around the yolk, it protects the center from overcooking and creates cute little compact rounds that can be placed on toast, salads, and more. For extra flavor, eggs can be poached in other liquids too, such as broth, milk, or even wine. However, for the richest eggs with a nutty, savory taste, consider poaching them in clarified butter.

While you might be tempted to use a stick of regular butter to poach your eggs, there's a risk it could burn. This is because the type of butter you likely spread on your toast every morning is a combination of fat, water, and milk solids. These milk solids can burn easily when heated and turn acrid (butter has a low smoke point of 350 degrees Fahrenheit).

Clarified butter (often sold as ghee in grocery stores) is simply butter that's been warmed gently until the water evaporates as steam. Meanwhile, the milk solids rise to the top and are skimmed off, leaving pure butterfat behind, which has a wonderfully rich and nutty flavor that's perfect for pairing with eggs. Moreover, it has a higher smoke point, allowing you to poach your eggs freely without worrying about it burning and ruining your entire dish. Aside from imbuing your poached eggs with a savory roundness, the butter also lends the whites and the yolks a silky texture with a delicate mouthfeel.