Give Chicken Piccata A Southern-Style Upgrade With This Ingredient

Some staple meals are difficult to improve upon, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't try. Chicken piccata is one of these dishes. Thin slices of chicken breast coated in flour, pan-fried, and then blanketed in a sauce of lemon, garlic, butter, and capers is a solid meal. But the South knows how to put its own twist on this Italian favorite with one simple ingredient: buttermilk.

Marinating pieces of chicken in this thick, fatty, and acidic dairy before dredging them in flour adds a tanginess to each bite while simultaneously tenderizing them. Buttermilk helps lock in moisture so that as chicken fries, it retains its juiciness, and you don't end up with a dry mouthful when you sink your teeth into it. How long should you marinate chicken? The good news is it doesn't have to bathe in the buttermilk for more than 30 minutes for you to taste the added flavor, but you can also let it soak overnight in the fridge for a more intense piquancy.