The Outdated Dining Room Trend To Skip In 2026

Start with the piece that will be the centerpiece of the room: the table. When it comes to size, it is important that you don't choose one that's too small because then you are wasting space. If you select one that is too large, it will dwarf the room. Round, square, or rectangular, you want to choose a table that fits the space of the room. You should also consider the material. Wood is traditional, but stone, glass, and concrete can add other design elements you might be looking for.

Once you have decided on a table, you can add chairs. This is an opportunity to add a little contrast and depth. You do not want your table and chairs to be the exact same material as your table. Maybe you want to go to an antique or thrift shop to find seating, or maybe you want something from an online catalog. You can mix materials and silhouettes, as well as color and texture, to create seating that is perfect for any gathering.

Of course, there are easy ways to add style to your table in your dining room that can be changed on a seasonal basis. Consider adding a decorative piece of pottery that a child made and fill it with fruit. Or add a pop of color and texture to a modern table with a beaded runner.