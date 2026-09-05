The Outdated Dining Room Trend To Skip In 2026
Evolution is inevitable, especially when it comes to your home and how you furnish it. While formal, well-appointed dining rooms are making a comeback, the type of dining table that you might put in it has definitely changed. The concept of having a suite of matching furniture, including the dining table, chairs, and sideboard, is currently out, and instead, it is all about marrying vintage pieces with modern furniture. This approach will allow your choices to survive past the next wave of change but will still let you create that wintry tablescape for the holidays that you love.
Even if you don't like to jump on trends, matching furniture sets have a fresh off-the-showroom-floor feel to them. When furniture pieces have the same wood, finish, and edges, the vibe is predictable and not in a good way. Individual pieces that work together but have their own personality will be easier to update with simple swaps. It will also be easier on your wallet because you won't have to replace everything. Where should you start?
Mix old with new
Start with the piece that will be the centerpiece of the room: the table. When it comes to size, it is important that you don't choose one that's too small because then you are wasting space. If you select one that is too large, it will dwarf the room. Round, square, or rectangular, you want to choose a table that fits the space of the room. You should also consider the material. Wood is traditional, but stone, glass, and concrete can add other design elements you might be looking for.
Once you have decided on a table, you can add chairs. This is an opportunity to add a little contrast and depth. You do not want your table and chairs to be the exact same material as your table. Maybe you want to go to an antique or thrift shop to find seating, or maybe you want something from an online catalog. You can mix materials and silhouettes, as well as color and texture, to create seating that is perfect for any gathering.
Of course, there are easy ways to add style to your table in your dining room that can be changed on a seasonal basis. Consider adding a decorative piece of pottery that a child made and fill it with fruit. Or add a pop of color and texture to a modern table with a beaded runner.