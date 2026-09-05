This Is The Worst Sweet Baby Ray's Sauce Flavor: 'You Couldn't Pay Me To Eat It Again'

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When you're in need of barbecue sauce — and you don't want to make your own homemade version — then you can't go wrong with a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's. But what you may not know about the sauce brand is that it actually has a wide selection of sauce flavors to choose from — almost 30, to be exact. If you're suddenly overwhelmed by the amount of sauce options from the brand, don't worry — instead of trying all the different flavors yourself, you can just read our ranking of 17 Sweet Baby Ray's sauce flavors. And when you do, you'll realize that there's one flavor that you should avoid at all costs: Ray's Chicken Sauce.

To make this ranking, our tester considered both the taste and the texture of each sauce — and Ray's Chicken Sauce simply fell short. It had an overall artificial taste, which was confusing to pin down — it tasted somewhat like mustard and somewhat like tomato. Texture-wise, however, it lived up to expectations, being the right amount of thick and smooth. Still, our tester says that you couldn't pay them to eat it again.

Based on our tester's opinion alone, the Ray's Chicken Sauce is an easy skip. But what does the average shopper think of this sauce? Well, the reviews are a bit more mixed. Looking at the Walmart product page for this sauce, the average customer rating is pretty high: 4.3 out of 5 stars. However, there are still plenty of negative reviews in the mix, including one shopper who called it the "Worst sauce [they've] ever had."