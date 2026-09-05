This Is The Worst Sweet Baby Ray's Sauce Flavor: 'You Couldn't Pay Me To Eat It Again'
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When you're in need of barbecue sauce — and you don't want to make your own homemade version — then you can't go wrong with a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's. But what you may not know about the sauce brand is that it actually has a wide selection of sauce flavors to choose from — almost 30, to be exact. If you're suddenly overwhelmed by the amount of sauce options from the brand, don't worry — instead of trying all the different flavors yourself, you can just read our ranking of 17 Sweet Baby Ray's sauce flavors. And when you do, you'll realize that there's one flavor that you should avoid at all costs: Ray's Chicken Sauce.
To make this ranking, our tester considered both the taste and the texture of each sauce — and Ray's Chicken Sauce simply fell short. It had an overall artificial taste, which was confusing to pin down — it tasted somewhat like mustard and somewhat like tomato. Texture-wise, however, it lived up to expectations, being the right amount of thick and smooth. Still, our tester says that you couldn't pay them to eat it again.
Based on our tester's opinion alone, the Ray's Chicken Sauce is an easy skip. But what does the average shopper think of this sauce? Well, the reviews are a bit more mixed. Looking at the Walmart product page for this sauce, the average customer rating is pretty high: 4.3 out of 5 stars. However, there are still plenty of negative reviews in the mix, including one shopper who called it the "Worst sauce [they've] ever had."
What do the mixed reviews say?
As mentioned above, Walmart reviewers have mixed feelings about Sweet Baby Ray's: Ray's Chicken Sauce. Let's start with the bad. One reviewer wondered why it didn't live up to the rest of the sauces from the brand. Another reviewer called it disgusting, saying it tasted "cheap and unsweet," while someone else dubbed it flavorless. In one of the most scathing reviews, one person even wrote, "This sauce tastes so bad, I threw it in the trash. It has a weird aftertaste that I swear makes me think of toothpaste." Then, there were a few middling reviews of shoppers who thought it was just okay or nothing special.
But then, there's the plethora of good reviews to consider. One person thought that it had an "awesome unique flavor," while someone else deemed it "absolutely delicious." One reviewer enthusiastically wrote, "Our entire family agrees that there is no better sauce out there that goes with any kind of chicken!"
Overall, the majority of the reviewers love the flavor and think that it can be used for a variety of dishes, chicken or otherwise. Given the many positive reviews, it may not hurt for you to give this sauce a try. However, keep in mind that it placed last on our list, so it may not be worth your time — especially when Sweet Baby Ray's has so many other sauce options that are of higher quality.