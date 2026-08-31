Give Frozen Pizza 10x More Flavor With These 8 Seasonings

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Frozen pizza has come a long way since its inception, but at times it can still taste rather bland and a pale comparison to one that's freshly made. Instead of thinking of this cheap, last-minute dinner idea as a lost cause, you should think of it as a blank canvas. We live in an era of abundance when it comes to seasoning and sauces. These days, you can easily find a unique seasoning to upgrade that frozen pizza you bought to make after a long afternoon of grocery shopping. All that's needed is a little creativity and knowing what flavor profile works best with something like your favorite meat lover's pizza. And instead of using the traditional parmesan and chili flakes to liven up your frozen meal, consider gochugaru, everything bagel, or chili crisp to awaken your taste buds.

There are a lot of mistakes you should avoid when cooking up a frozen pizza, but adding a little spice is not one of them. Recent food trends are all about taking simple foods and elevating them. One of the latest involves layering heat called swicy or swangy (sweet-spicy or sweet-spicy-tangy). This type of flavor would work as an excellent upgrade for your basic pepperoni pizza. The key to experimenting with unique seasonings to add to your frozen pizza is to be adventurous. Think about how a seasoning blend from its origin country is typically used or what you usually use that specific seasoning on in your own kitchen, and match them with similar pizza toppings.