Give Broccoli Soup A Creamy Upgrade With A Splash Of This Ingredient

A steaming bowl of chicken soup is a panacea like no other. However, if you're out of chicken and only have a head of broccoli in the fridge, don't be disheartened. A broccoli soup can also make the grade and be transformed into a creamy bowl of goodness with a splash of half and half. This simple tip is perfect for those moments when you're craving a verdant dish that's packed with a cozy but fresh flavor.

Half and half is simply a combo of equal parts whole milk and cream. It has a lower fat content than heavy cream and a slightly thinner viscosity, but it can be used in the same way to imbue veggie soups with a dreamy consistency and flavor. Unlike milk alone, which thins soups down, or heavy cream, which can give bisques and chowders a cloying character (and even overpower the flavor of the vegetables), half and half sits in the middle.

In something like a cream of broccoli soup, a small measure of half and half is added to the cooked and blended broccoli at the very end to lend it a creamier texture and velvety mouthfeel (just ¼ cup for six servings). While this may seem like a tiny amount, even a dash brings the broccoli together and produces a soup that's well-emulsified and slightly richer and rounder in taste due to the presence of milk fat, which is an excellent flavor carrier.