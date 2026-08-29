Cowboys Ate At This Restaurant In Arizona - Now Old West Ghosts Are 'Terrorizing The Staff'
Arizona has no shortage of gunslingers and outlaws who carved their legacy into the Old West. But at The Palace Restaurant & Saloon, history isn't just preserved, but still lingers after last call. Located on Whiskey Row in Prescott's historic downtown, the saloon is the state's oldest restaurant and has been slinging drinks since 1877. With its shadowy figures, mysterious footsteps, and creepy, unexplainable tales, The Palace has earned a reputation as one of Arizona's most haunted hangouts, and outlaw ghosts allegedly still linger inside.
Miners, lawmen like the Earp family, legendary gambler and gunslinger Doc Holliday, and outlaw "Big Nose Kate" were regulars. Holliday, known for his participation in the famous gunfight at the O.K. Corral, won $10,000 in a poker tournament at the saloon. Legend says a man named Nevins, deep in debt from a high-stakes poker game, wagered his mortuary and lost it all. He's apparently been spotted, still hoping his luck will turn. Former owner Dave Michelson was also a victim of several encounters. The Palace's staircase once led to rooms for prostitution, and it's said a woman still lingers up there.
On an episode of "Ghost Adventures," the crew investigated malevolent spirits that are "terrorizing the staff." They claim to hear footsteps, see a presence on the main floor, and brave the basement, where staff claim the evil spirits reside. The Palace once held a speakeasy during Prohibition, opium dens, gambling tables, and a jail cell for uncontrollable drunks, which is still standing today.
Experiencing the Old West haunt
Step inside the swinging saloon doors and you've entered the Wild West. A cowboy hat-wearing piano player entertains with old western tunes, while "saloon girls" donned in traditional peasant blouses, corsets, and ruffled skirts serve up pints. The men also wear period garb, like vests and waistcoats, and boots. Locals even get in on the fun. The ornate Brunswick wooden bar is the original from its opening and the only thing saved after a fire swept the entire square in 1900.
The owners rebuilt it around the bar in 1901 with a shack that was eventually turned into the place that stands there now. Walls are lined with black-and-white photos from the original opening and old cowboys who bellied up to the bar, as well as bullet holes from past brawls and "call-girl" buttons. They've also kept old ledgers and other artifacts and memorabilia.
The Palace serves a hearty menu of sandwiches, steaks, and burgers made with bison, elk, and wild boar. The saloon also has a whiskey selection large and strong enough to satisfy even the toughest outlaws, including the originally served Old Overholt and a 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle, which can cost over $3,000. There's even a Western-themed dinner theater, including the "Wyatt Earp Returns" one-man play.