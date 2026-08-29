Cowboys Ate At This Restaurant In Arizona - Now Old West Ghosts Are 'Terrorizing The Staff'

Arizona has no shortage of gunslingers and outlaws who carved their legacy into the Old West. But at The Palace Restaurant & Saloon, history isn't just preserved, but still lingers after last call. Located on Whiskey Row in Prescott's historic downtown, the saloon is the state's oldest restaurant and has been slinging drinks since 1877. With its shadowy figures, mysterious footsteps, and creepy, unexplainable tales, The Palace has earned a reputation as one of Arizona's most haunted hangouts, and outlaw ghosts allegedly still linger inside.

Miners, lawmen like the Earp family, legendary gambler and gunslinger Doc Holliday, and outlaw "Big Nose Kate" were regulars. Holliday, known for his participation in the famous gunfight at the O.K. Corral, won $10,000 in a poker tournament at the saloon. Legend says a man named Nevins, deep in debt from a high-stakes poker game, wagered his mortuary and lost it all. He's apparently been spotted, still hoping his luck will turn. Former owner Dave Michelson was also a victim of several encounters. The Palace's staircase once led to rooms for prostitution, and it's said a woman still lingers up there.

On an episode of "Ghost Adventures," the crew investigated malevolent spirits that are "terrorizing the staff." They claim to hear footsteps, see a presence on the main floor, and brave the basement, where staff claim the evil spirits reside. The Palace once held a speakeasy during Prohibition, opium dens, gambling tables, and a jail cell for uncontrollable drunks, which is still standing today.