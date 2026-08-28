17 Kitchen Must-Haves On Amazon Every Breakfast Lover Needs
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Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. There's a lot to love about it, no matter if you prefer savory or sweet. Lovers of the former get to choose between sausage, bacon, potatoes, burritos, and, of course, eggs in all forms. Then, on the sweet side, there's everything from pancakes and French toast to waffles and so much more. And if you're ever in need of some new ideas, we have a list of 15 easy and delicious breakfast recipes, full of both savory and sweet breakfast options that will start your morning off right.
But if you really want to take your breakfast to the next level, then you need to know about these 17 products that you can order straight from Amazon. Each of these items will either upgrade your breakfast or make it easier for you to make the ultimate morning meal. There's everything from a three-in-one breakfast-making station to an avocado slicer that will allow you to build the most aesthetically pleasing (and tasty) avocado toast. There's multiple products here for egg lovers, too, such as an egg separator and an egg bite maker. Plus, there are a couple items to upgrade everyone's go-to morning beverage: coffee. Read on to see which items you want to add to your Amazon cart.
DI ORO Silicone Pancake Turner
A stack of pancakes is easily one of the most popular breakfast foods; and if you're someone who takes homemade pancakes super seriously, then you need to buy this pancake turner. It's extra wide and flexible, so it will easily fit under any pancake and make it easy to flip. Made of silicone, this turner is nonstick and heat-resistant to temperatures up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit.
Buy the DI ORO Silicone Pancake Turner on Amazon for $14.97.
GreenLife 3-in-1 Breakfast Maker Station
For an easier way to multitask, check out this three-in-one breakfast maker station from GreenLife. There are two upper griddle compartments with a ceramic nonstick design, which can cook things like eggs, meats, veggies, and more. It also comes with a matching lid. Underneath, there's a bread drawer for making the perfect piece of toast.
Buy the GreenLife 3-in-1 Breakfast Maker Station on Amazon for $58.87. Note that prices differ based on color.
Egg Rings
Fried egg lovers will want to pay attention to this next item. It's a four-piece egg ring set, which will allow you to make perfectly round eggs. Each ring — which is 3.5 inches in diameter — has a handle for your convenience, which folds down for easier storage. As a bonus, the set also comes with a silicone oil brush. Pick up this set, then be sure to read our simple hacks that will make your fried eggs even tastier.
Buy a set of four Egg Rings on Amazon for $12.99.
Bonsenkitchen Milk Frother
One of the easiest ways to elevate your morning is to make yourself a fancy coffee drink to go with your homemade breakfast — something like a pumpkin spice or brown sugar caramel latte. For this, it's a good idea to have a milk frother on hand. This one from Bonsenkitchen is battery-operated, made of stainless steel, and has a high speed rotation — so it only takes about 15 to 20 seconds to make your milk creamy and frothy.
Buy the Bonsenkitchen Milk Frother on Amazon for $7.99.
HUPECHAM Four-Cup Egg Pan
Here's another product that will make it easier for you to cook multiple breakfast foods at once: a four-cup nonstick pan. This item has separated sections, allowing for easy multitasking — meaning that you could whip up a fried egg, a pancake, sausages, and hash browns all at once. The pan is made of granite and is completely nonstick, with even heating throughout. This product may just become one of your most-used kitchen products, especially if you're a breakfast lover.
The HUPECHAM Four-Cup Egg Pan is available on Amazon for $17.98.
Elite Gourmet Easy Egg Cooker
Next, we've got another product for egg lovers: the easy egg cooker. This item will quickly cook seven eggs at once to soft, medium, or hard-boiled doneness. It's super easy to use; all you have to do is add water and eggs. Anyone who eats a lot of eggs will be using this machine often, making it well worth the money.
Buy the Elite Gourmet Easy Egg Cooker on Amazon for $11.99. Note that prices differ based on color and size.
Double Spout Measuring Espresso Cup
These espresso measuring cups are the perfect addition to your coffee bar set up at home. Each cup is made of thick-walled, heat-resistant glass and has a wooden handle, making it super easy to pour into your coffee cup. It also has a double spout and measurements on the side, which will come in handy if you want to precisely measure out a single or double espresso shot.
Buy a set of two Double Spout Measuring Espresso Cups on Amazon for $14.99.
Chefman Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker
Any waffle lover needs a good waffle maker — after all, there are so many delectable waffle recipes out there to be made. This product has nonstick plates so you can easily remove your perfectly cooked and picturesque waffles. It also has a rotating design and an adjustable timer.
Buy the Chefman Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker on Amazon for $39.99. Note that prices differ based on color.
Stainless Steel Eggbeater
For perfectly beaten eggs, you need this semi-automatic device. All you have to do is push your thumb down on the top of the handle and the eggbeater will do all of the work for you (and there's no battery or electricity required). The eggbeater is made of stainless steel, is resistant to corrosion and rust, and can be washed in the dishwasher. You can also use it for whisking other things besides eggs, such as batters or sauces.
Buy this Stainless Steel Eggbeater on Amazon for $9.99.
Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker
If you're someone who frequently craves a breakfast sandwich in the morning, you need to get yourself this breakfast sandwich maker from Hamilton Beach to make your life easier. This machine has multiple layers, so you can cook all of the sandwich components at once — such as toasting the bread, cooking the egg, and heating up any toppings. You can even make two sandwiches at once, saving yourself even more time, and they'll be done in five minutes or less.
Buy the Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker on Amazon for $49.95.
Stainless Steel Butter Spreader
Butter is, undeniably, an important part of breakfast. It gets spread on toast, muffins, pancakes, French toast, and so much more. The only problem is that cold butter can be a little difficult to spread over your breakfast. This stainless steel butter spreader fixes that problem, as it has small holes on one side, which the butter goes through.
Buy the Stainless Steel Butter Spreader on Amazon for $11.89.
LuoCoCo Egg Separator
Sometimes a breakfast recipe calls for either egg whites or egg yolks, but not the whole egg. In these cases, you're going to need to separate the egg, which you can easily do on your own without a speciality device. However, this egg separator — which is designed to look like a chicken egg with an adorable face — makes it more fun. Just crack a whole egg into the open top and pour the egg whites out of its mouth.
Buy the LuoCoCo Egg Separator on Amazon for $7.99.
Whiskware Pancake Batter Mixer
Making pancakes just got a whole lot easier with this Whiskware batter mixer. All you have to do is add all of the ingredients to the bottle, as well as the BlenderBall, and give it a good shake; the BlenderBall will essentially do all of the mixing work for you. Then, you just have to squeeze the batter onto the pan. To clean up, all parts of the mixer are safe to go on the top rack of the dishwasher.
Buy the Whiskware Pancake Batter Mixer on Amazon for $14.99.
The Original Makin Bacon Microwave Dish
Here's a product for bacon lovers! It's a microwavable bacon dish, designed to make crispy bacon easily and quickly in the microwave. With this dish, all you have to do is lay out uncooked bacon on the top ledges, then lay a paper towel over the top. Plus, since you're no longer cooking the bacon in oil, it reduces the fat content. You can expect evenly cooked and crispy bacon, without the time and effort.
Buy The Original Makin Bacon Microwave Dish on Amazon for $16.49.
OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer
If you love making avocado toast for breakfast, then this avocado slicer from OXO is a must-buy. It has a three-in-one design, so it can open the avocado, remove the pit, and perfectly slice it. This tool will make it much easier to put your avocado toast together, and it will ensure that the toast has that aesthetically pleasing look every time. The slicer has a soft grip for comfortability and it's dishwasher safe on the top rack.
Buy the OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer on Amazon for $11.97.
Dash Deluxe Egg Bite Maker
If you're obsessed with the egg bites at Starbucks, you may want to invest in this Dash egg bite maker to cook up your own. Just whisk your eggs and combine with your desired add-ins, then pour into the cups inside the machine. It's easy to use, and the mini design means it doesn't take up too much counter space. Just remember that for true copycat Starbucks egg bites, you need cottage cheese.
Buy the Dash Deluxe Egg Bite Maker on Amazon for $29.99. Note that prices differ based on color.
VOBAGA Mug Warmer
For the last item on this list, we have one more product to improve your breakfast experience: a coffee mug warmer. With this product, you can take your time drinking your hot coffee without worrying about it getting cold. The warmer has a four-hour automatic shut off and a blinking red light to indicate that the plate is hot. It fits most standard mugs and comes in a variety of colors.
Buy the VOBAGA Mug Warmer on Amazon for $20.99. Note that prices differ based on color.