The Old-School Kitchen Tool That Brews Espresso Like A Pro

There are a lot of great espresso machines on the market to make your morning brew, but sometimes, you might not be in the headspace to deal with a multi-step technical process. That's why the moka pot is a good solution for those of us who only have one working brain cell before our morning coffee. With this special pot, there's no calibration, no making sure your tamp is just right, and only three moving parts. It works in a similar way to how a percolator coffee pot does. The only difference is that the boiling water is under higher pressure. When the water in the lower chamber is heated, it causes pressure from steam to push water up through the filter basket, which brews the rich, concentrated coffee.

To make espresso using a moka pot, you simply add your medium-fine ground coffee to the filter, add boiling water to the bottom pot, add your filter onto the bottom pot, screw on the top, and place it on your burner on low heat to brew. As soon as the coffee begins to rise, turn off the burner. Pour and drink. If you want to try it out for yourself, you can grab the official Bialetti Moka Express on Amazon for $59.99.

There are a few tips to remember to keep your moka pot in good shape for years to come. You shouldn't use tap water in it. Instead, opt for filtered or mineral water. Always wash your moka pot with coffee pot cleaner and wash it frequently, as the oils from coffee can eventually go rancid. Thankfully, it's super easy to clean and is the perfect option for kitchens with limited countertop space.