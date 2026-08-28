The Old-School Kitchen Tool That Brews Espresso Like A Pro
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An amazing cup of espresso should taste like someone took the essence of a Dutch chocolate fudge brownie and made a smooth, creamy drink out of it. It can be a complicated thing to get the perfect shot of espresso, depending on what you use to make it. And sometimes, the simplest method to achieve a great espresso is the best one. That's why one old-school espresso-making tool that should not be overlooked is the moka pot. It's one of a few ways to make a great cup of espresso without a big machine and an overcomplicated process. It works without electricity by simply placing it on a stovetop to create your favorite espresso using pressurized steam.
The moka pot was invented in 1933 by Italian metalworker Alfonso Bialetti. He got the idea from watching his wife use a precursor to the washing machine to do laundry. Leave it to an Italian to find an innovative new way to make espresso. Thanks to a great marketing and export plan, the moka pot became a popular way to make cafe-quality espresso at home. Its popularity has been maintained over the years because, to this day, it is one of the cheapest and easiest ways to make espresso in your own kitchen. And with the trend of all things nostalgia, the moka pot has found a new generation of home chefs who find it to be a wonderful, inexpensive, old-school kitchen tool.
Why the moka pot is the simplest way to make great espresso
There are a lot of great espresso machines on the market to make your morning brew, but sometimes, you might not be in the headspace to deal with a multi-step technical process. That's why the moka pot is a good solution for those of us who only have one working brain cell before our morning coffee. With this special pot, there's no calibration, no making sure your tamp is just right, and only three moving parts. It works in a similar way to how a percolator coffee pot does. The only difference is that the boiling water is under higher pressure. When the water in the lower chamber is heated, it causes pressure from steam to push water up through the filter basket, which brews the rich, concentrated coffee.
To make espresso using a moka pot, you simply add your medium-fine ground coffee to the filter, add boiling water to the bottom pot, add your filter onto the bottom pot, screw on the top, and place it on your burner on low heat to brew. As soon as the coffee begins to rise, turn off the burner. Pour and drink. If you want to try it out for yourself, you can grab the official Bialetti Moka Express on Amazon for $59.99.
There are a few tips to remember to keep your moka pot in good shape for years to come. You shouldn't use tap water in it. Instead, opt for filtered or mineral water. Always wash your moka pot with coffee pot cleaner and wash it frequently, as the oils from coffee can eventually go rancid. Thankfully, it's super easy to clean and is the perfect option for kitchens with limited countertop space.