Apple Pie Vs Apple Cobbler: What's The Difference?
There is always something comforting about heading to the kitchen and filling your home with the scent of warm spices, gooey, bubbling cobblers, and flaky, golden-brown pastry. Add in some fresh fruit, and you have yourself an automatic crowd-pleaser. Known for their versatility, the wide variety of apples available means each option offers its own distinct texture and unique flavor profile. When cooked, these juicy fruits turn tender, sweet, and syrupy; soft and pleasant to eat while still holding their shape — a perfect filling for apple pie or cobbler.
But when it comes to pies and cobblers, what really are their differences? While both use similar ingredients, there are a few main distinctions. Apple pie can be cut into wedges and is generally more structurally sound thanks to its flaky pie crust. Apple cobbler, on the other hand, is usually scooped onto a plate or into a bowl and has a sweet, biscuit-like topping resting on tender apple filling. Both can be served with vanilla ice cream for the perfect after-dinner treat.
Apple pies and cobblers are close culinary cousins
A classic apple pie typically consists of flaky pie crust and a sweet and spiced apple pie filling. Home bakers can purchase premade pie crust at the grocery store or make their own with a few simple ingredients: flour, sugar, salt, cold water, and your choice of fat (many swear by butter, lard, shortening, or a combination of the three). Apple pie tends to be more time-consuming due to the amount of preparation needed beforehand and requires a considerably longer baking time in order to avoid a soggy crust. And while some may bake their pies without a top crust, for the most part, this dessert is a multilayered affair, with a bottom crust, apple filling, and a top crust (decoratively latticed or vented to let out steam and prevent gaps).
Apple cobbler, on the other hand, is a lot less fussy. Flour, sugar, milk, baking powder, salt, and butter are mixed together to create a biscuit-like topping, which is layered over the apples. This dish is very popular in the South, takes less time to bake, and can be served warm. Many may confuse cobblers with crumbles or crisps, which are, in their own right, very delicious and close relatives. But the main feature of an apple cobbler is its dough-based topping. Despite their differences, both apple pie and apple cobbler are equally delicious; why don't you give one of them a try?