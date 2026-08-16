Spice Up Boring Cabbage And Add This Chinese-Style Condiment

Got a head of cabbage in the fridge and stuck for ideas on how to use it up? Yes, you could turn it into a variety of coleslaw, but a tastier idea is to spice it up with a dollop of chili crisp and transform this arguably bland and boring vegetable into a spunky side dish.

Chili crisp is a spicy jarred condiment that's a familiar sight in Chinese homes. Packed with concentrated flavor, a small measure of this spicy seasoning adds a punch to noodle bowls, a savory piquancy to dumpling dips, and a delicious crunch to veggie dishes. A mixture of chili flakes and a combination of crunchy additions, like crispy garlic and shallots immersed in oil, chili crisp also lends cabbage a bold and pungent character. Simply chop it into bite-sized pieces, dollop in a spoonful of chili crisp, and massage it well with your hands to create a yummy veggie side or appetizer. The oil will coat each chunk of cabbage, imbuing it with a slick veneer of spiciness. Meanwhile, the bits of crispy chili will lend some crunch to the softened veggie, providing textural contrast and aroma.

Just bear in mind that there's a wide and varied world of chili crisps out there, each with its own personality, which will give your cabbage a specific flavor. For instance, some contain fermented soy beans, mushroom powder, or yeast extract, which gives the chili crisp a delicious savory note, whereas others include Sichuan pepper, which elicits a numbing sensation in the mouth.