Spice Up Boring Cabbage And Add This Chinese-Style Condiment
Got a head of cabbage in the fridge and stuck for ideas on how to use it up? Yes, you could turn it into a variety of coleslaw, but a tastier idea is to spice it up with a dollop of chili crisp and transform this arguably bland and boring vegetable into a spunky side dish.
Chili crisp is a spicy jarred condiment that's a familiar sight in Chinese homes. Packed with concentrated flavor, a small measure of this spicy seasoning adds a punch to noodle bowls, a savory piquancy to dumpling dips, and a delicious crunch to veggie dishes. A mixture of chili flakes and a combination of crunchy additions, like crispy garlic and shallots immersed in oil, chili crisp also lends cabbage a bold and pungent character. Simply chop it into bite-sized pieces, dollop in a spoonful of chili crisp, and massage it well with your hands to create a yummy veggie side or appetizer. The oil will coat each chunk of cabbage, imbuing it with a slick veneer of spiciness. Meanwhile, the bits of crispy chili will lend some crunch to the softened veggie, providing textural contrast and aroma.
Just bear in mind that there's a wide and varied world of chili crisps out there, each with its own personality, which will give your cabbage a specific flavor. For instance, some contain fermented soy beans, mushroom powder, or yeast extract, which gives the chili crisp a delicious savory note, whereas others include Sichuan pepper, which elicits a numbing sensation in the mouth.
Add chili crisp to sautéed or oven-roasted cabbage
If you prefer to cook your chopped cabbage, give it a quick wok fry to break down and soften the leaves first before adding your chili crisp at the very end. This method also provides an opportunity to incorporate other Asian-inspired flavors, like soy sauce, or scatter over crunchy additions, such as sesame seeds, furikake seasoning, or chopped scallions as a tasty garnish. Plus, you can caramelize the edges of the cabbage, creating a more satisfying texture that pairs wonderfully with the warmth and depth of the chili crisp.
Alternatively, create a hearty vegetarian main by chopping your cabbage into chunky wedges and pan-frying each side until charred and caramelized before finishing them off in the oven and topping them with chili crisp and a drizzle of tahini. A white or green cabbage with tightly packed leaves is ideal for chopping into wedges or steaks. However, you can also use Napa cabbage (which is popularly used in Chinese cooking), or even opt for Savoy cabbage that has crinkly and crunchy leaves.
If the spicy warmth of your chili crisp-loaded cabbage tickles your taste buds, why not carry the flavors over into your dessert too? One of the absolute best ways to use chili crisp at home is to employ it as a topping for a scoop of vanilla ice cream.