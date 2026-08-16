The Worst White Wine Vinegar On Store Shelves Is Also (Sadly) The Cheapest
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If the harsh aroma of distilled vinegar or the bold flavor of red wine vinegar doesn't float your boat, white wine vinegar is a safe bet. In fact, of all the many different types of vinegar, the white wine variety is one of the most mild. Crisp and fruity, it's ideal for making bright salad dressings, no-fuss marinades, and warm sauces, like creamy Hollandaise. It has a subtle verve that enhances instead of overpowers a dish — but pick the wrong brand, and you're in trouble. Case in point is Walmart's Great Value White Wine Vinegar, which came in last in our ranking of store-bought white wine vinegars.
While white wine vinegar is commonly diluted to reduce its natural acidity and make it taste more palatable, Walmart's version had a distinct watered down and flat flavor. It also lacked the floral notes that are a must for making complex dressings and sauces. Moreover, it simply wasn't tangy enough. Priced at $2.32 per bottle, this product was the cheapest option we tried and, unfortunately, it showed (the price didn't affect the ranking though, which was based solely on flavor). You'd be best off using it as a deglazing liquid to make a pan sauce rather than employing it as a key ingredient for marinades or quick pickles, in which a punchy tartness is essential.
Best white wine vinegars and substitutes
Surprisingly, Great Value white wine vinegar has plenty of 5-star reviews on the Walmart website. One shopper said, "this vinegar gives fish a good taste. It reduces the fish smell. It gives meat sauce a great flavor," and a second praised the low price of the product. Meanwhile another commented, "I use this white wine vinegar with my balsamic for a great homemade dressing. Add some Dijon and other ingredients for the best flavor," highlighting that it's muted character can be rescued with key additions. There are negative reviews, too, many of which focus on the bottle leaking or being poorly packaged. And one shopper who gave the vinegar a 1-star review agreed with the findings of our ranking, describing the flavor of the product as simply okay — overall, it's just nothing to write home about.
In our opinion there are far better white wine vinegars on the market that have a measure of tang and a mellow finish. For instance, the winning product in our ranking was Star Italian Kitchen White Wine Vinegar. While this vinegar costs over double the price of Walmart's version, the extra expense was worth it. Boasting intricate fruity undertones and a light aroma, this white wine vinegar had a nuanced flavor that was neither too sharp nor sour. If a recipe calls for the condiment but you don't have it stocked in your pantry, you can try rice or champagne vinegar instead, which are some of the best substitutes for white wine vinegar.