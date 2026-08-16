The Worst White Wine Vinegar On Store Shelves Is Also (Sadly) The Cheapest

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If the harsh aroma of distilled vinegar or the bold flavor of red wine vinegar doesn't float your boat, white wine vinegar is a safe bet. In fact, of all the many different types of vinegar, the white wine variety is one of the most mild. Crisp and fruity, it's ideal for making bright salad dressings, no-fuss marinades, and warm sauces, like creamy Hollandaise. It has a subtle verve that enhances instead of overpowers a dish — but pick the wrong brand, and you're in trouble. Case in point is Walmart's Great Value White Wine Vinegar, which came in last in our ranking of store-bought white wine vinegars.

While white wine vinegar is commonly diluted to reduce its natural acidity and make it taste more palatable, Walmart's version had a distinct watered down and flat flavor. It also lacked the floral notes that are a must for making complex dressings and sauces. Moreover, it simply wasn't tangy enough. Priced at $2.32 per bottle, this product was the cheapest option we tried and, unfortunately, it showed (the price didn't affect the ranking though, which was based solely on flavor). You'd be best off using it as a deglazing liquid to make a pan sauce rather than employing it as a key ingredient for marinades or quick pickles, in which a punchy tartness is essential.