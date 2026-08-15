Instant Pot Vs Pressure Cooker: What's The Difference?

Just like Crock-Pot became shorthand for slow cooker, and Tupperware is often what we call plastic containers — the name Instant Pot has now become interchangeable with pressure cooker in common kitchen conversations. It could be said that the Instant Pot reached icon status on Prime Day 2017 and became the new term for pressure cooker since then. The problem is, the Instant Pot is not technically a pressure cooker. The two differ in quite a few ways — most significantly in versatility, which is often the case when you compare a single-purpose kitchen tool to a multi-purpose one.

It's pretty easy to tell the difference between a slow cooker and a pressure cooker. One cooks food over a period of hours to slowly bring out juices and flavor, while the other uses pressure to create high-temperature steam to do the same at a faster rate. The differences between an Instant Pot and a pressure cooker can be a little more difficult to suss out. Many of the differences can be explained by the overall purpose of the appliance or pot. All Instant Pots can be pressure cookers, but not all pressure cookers are Instant Pots. To understand why the two aren't interchangeable, it's best to have a thorough understanding of how they work to create a dish in your kitchen like, say, a tasty beef stew.