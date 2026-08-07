11 New Trader Joe's Products To Look For In August 2026

If you're looking to pick up some new and fresh products the next time you're at Trader Joe's, you're in luck — the start of a new month means that there are new TJ's items on the shelves. To give you an idea of what to look for, we've put together this list of the most interesting and tasty products that you'll want to try out during the month of August.

The list includes some items that will make it easier for you to whip up a quick lunch or dinner (like when you don't even have the energy for the easiest sheet pan dinners). This month has also brought a new selection of delectable sweet treats that you'll want to try out and see how they compare to the TJ's desserts that are most loved by customers. And for cheese lovers, there's not one, but two new cheeses on this list for you to integrate into recipes or add to a charcuterie board. Read on to see which of these August picks are going to be a must-buy for you.