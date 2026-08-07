11 New Trader Joe's Products To Look For In August 2026
If you're looking to pick up some new and fresh products the next time you're at Trader Joe's, you're in luck — the start of a new month means that there are new TJ's items on the shelves. To give you an idea of what to look for, we've put together this list of the most interesting and tasty products that you'll want to try out during the month of August.
The list includes some items that will make it easier for you to whip up a quick lunch or dinner (like when you don't even have the energy for the easiest sheet pan dinners). This month has also brought a new selection of delectable sweet treats that you'll want to try out and see how they compare to the TJ's desserts that are most loved by customers. And for cheese lovers, there's not one, but two new cheeses on this list for you to integrate into recipes or add to a charcuterie board. Read on to see which of these August picks are going to be a must-buy for you.
Middle Eastern Style Kebabs
For a meal that feels fancy but takes essentially no work on your part, try these Middle Eastern style kebabs, which cost $6.99 for a 12-ounce bag. These kebabs are made with ground beef, onions, bread crumbs, and seasoning (such as coriander, cloves, cumin, and nutmeg). You can cook them in the air fryer, microwave, oven, or even on the grill. These make for the perfect addition to a homemade pita wrap.
The Sheepish Pesto
The first new cheese is the Sheepish Pesto, which is a limited time item at TJ's. Crafted in Spain, this sheep's milk cheese with a semi-firm texture has been infused with pesto. So, flavor-wise, it is nutty and garlicky, with notes of umami. With a delicious, unique flavor and an interesting green hue, this cheese will stand out (in the best way) on a homemade charcuterie board. At Trader Joe's, this pesto-infused cheese is priced at $6.49 for a 5.3-ounce block.
Pineapple Coconut Bars
Here's a refreshing treat for summertime: pineapple coconut bars. These frozen bars are made with coconut cream, pineapple juice, and cane sugar — so they're sweet, tangy, and a little bit creamy all at once. Their bright yellow color is from turmeric; and, as a bonus, the pineapple coconut bars are vegan and gluten-free, so they're a fantastic dessert choice for just about anyone. They're a limited time item, so be sure to get them while you can. A six-count box costs $3.79.
Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich
If you're looking for an on-the-go option, look no further than this new chicken salad croissant sandwich, which costs $4.49. The homestyle chicken salad filling consists of chicken, celery, carrots, green onion, mayo, and seasonings. There's also lettuce stuffed inside for an extra crunch. As for the croissant, you can expect it to be perfectly flaky and buttery. And if you love this product, then you'll be delighted to know that TJ's is also selling the tuna salad version of this sandwich for the same price.
Dark Chocolate Bark with Pistachios, Dried Jalapeños & Sea Salt
Chocolate lovers will want to keep an eye out for this dark chocolate bark with pistachios, dried jalapeños, and sea salt. With the combination of ingredients, you can expect a treat that's nutty, salty, sweet, and a little spicy. This is a must-try for anyone who loves the pairing of nuts and chocolate, the combination of sweet and spicy, or chocolate that features sea salt — or all of the above. An 8-ounce bag costs $5.99.
Lemon Ricotta Pancake Mix
The lemon ricotta pancake mix, which is a limited time item priced at $3.99, is what you need if you want to make breakfast a little more interesting. This mix will make pancakes that are zesty and citrusy (thanks to the inclusion of lemon juice and lemon oil), as well as plenty sweet. Meanwhile, the inclusion of ricotta cheese makes the pancakes rich and moist. To make them, make sure you also have eggs, milk, and oil.
Everything But The Bartender Paloma
To enjoy a fancy cocktail in the comfort of your own home, buy a pack of these Everything but the Bartender palomas, which cost about $11.99 for a four-pack. Sure, you could make your own palomas from scratch, but these ready-made ones will definitely come in handy when you're too tired or don't have the right ingredients. The paloma is made with tequila, agave syrup, red grapefruit juice, and lime juice concentrates. And it doesn't skimp on the tequila — each can is 15% alcohol by volume.
All Mixed Up Ice Cream
If you love an ice cream with a lot of mix-ins, then you're going to love the new All Mixed Up ice cream at Trader Joe's. This vanilla ice cream contains a peanut butter swirl, chocolate sandwich creme cookie pieces, mini chocolate peanut butter cups, candy-coated pretzels, and rainbow sprinkles. It's sweet, chocolaty, and super nutty. To make this ice cream even more decadent, top it with whipped cream and chocolate sauce. A pint is priced at $3.99.
Pasta Primavera
Here's another easy meal option for low-energy days: the pasta primavera. This is an egg pasta with zucchinis, bell peppers, and broccoli, all of which is coated in a butter-cheese sauce. This can be found in the frozen aisle and is already made, so all you have to do is quickly heat it up on the stove or in the microwave. To upgrade this dish, you could add in something like chicken sausage or another protein. A 16-ounce bag of the pasta primavera costs $4.49.
Paneer Indian Style Cheese
The second new cheese on this list is paneer Indian style cheese, which costs $4.99 for a 10-ounce block. It's a firm and crumbly cheese that has a bit of a tangy flavor. The TJ's product page suggests marinating it in yogurt and herbs, then grilling it — and this would certainly make for a delicious and unique appetizer to serve at a dinner party. Or, use it to make Indian dishes like saag paneer or paneer makhani.
Raspberry-Filled Donuts
For the last item on this list, we have one more dessert: raspberry-filled donuts. These sweet treats consist of round and soft donuts with a raspberry filling. The bright pink and red color comes from red beet powder, as well as fruit and vegetable juices. These donuts are found in the frozen aisle, so be sure to plan for thawing time (about two hours in the fridge should do the trick). This limited time item costs $3.99 for a six-count box.