How Are Store-Bought Bacon Bits Shelf-Stable?

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Stashing store-bought bacon bits in the pantry is a baller move if you want to amp up the smokiness of loaded baked potatoes, maximize the crunch of a summer salad, or elevate the savoriness of a batch of mac and cheese. You can even take your fudge to the next level by sprinkling it with bacon bits for a sweet-and-salty vibe. Versatile and convenient, these crispy fellas eliminate all the messy prep work of frying and cooling your own bacon for crumbling and generally don't need to be refrigerated after opening. The question is, how do they remain shelf-stable? Underneath this conundrum lies another vital query that needs to be answered first: Is there actual bacon in bacon bits? It very much depends on the brand; some contain real bacon, whereas others are surprisingly vegan-friendly.

Jarred bacon bits, like McCormick Bac'n Pieces Bacon Flavored Bits, are among the brands that don't contain meat and are instead made with textured soy protein and ingredients like yeast extract, which mimic the flavor and crunch of real fried bacon and make them cheaper to produce. You might even remember the revolutionary appeal of Betty Crocker Bac-Os, which were celebrated as yummy salad toppers in commercials back in the 1980s but were discontinued in 2016. Because these imitation bacon bit products don't contain real meat, they are naturally shelf-stable (and suitable for vegans and vegetarians). Meanwhile, it's a slightly different story with bacon bits made with genuine meat.