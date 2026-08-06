Don't Settle For Mushy Potato Salad — Follow This Tip Instead
Backyard barbecues, family reunions, and the ubiquitous potluck all have one thing in common: Someone is bound to bring potato salad. Whether it is a creamy, mayonnaise-based variety or a tangy mustard-and-vinegar version, the most important thing you need to know how to do when making it yourself is how to cook the potatoes properly so they aren't mushy. To get these tubers just right, you always want to place them in cold water and then bring them to a boil. This may not be what you want to hear when you are trying to make this dish quickly, but it will provide you with the kind of results that give you bragging rights over everyone else's potato salad.
Why? The answer is simple. Potatoes are dense root vegetables. When they are placed in boiling water, the outside of the potato cooks while the inside remains undercooked. While you may think the answer is to cook them longer, don't. This causes the potato's starches to break down, turning them into a gluey, gummy mess. Covering them with cold water and bringing them to a gentle and gradual boil allows for an even cook and reduces the risk of a mushy bite, which potato salad lovers despise.
Other tips for preparing great potato salad
In addition to not starting with cold water, another big mistake you might be making with potato salad is forgetting to salt the water. The potatoes absorb water as they cook. If you don't salt the water, the potato ends up with a bland, meh taste. Seasoning the water allows you to bring out the potato's true personality and create layers of flavor that'll be enhanced by whatever you add to your potato salad.
Another thing to note about boiling potatoes is that size matters. If you want a quick, even cook, select smaller potatoes that are equal in size. But regardless of whether your potatoes are small or big, you need to pay attention to how long you cook them. This is going to vary according to the size and the potato variety you choose. The best rule of thumb is to cook them until you can easily poke them with a fork. And if you need some guidance on the type of potato to select, new potatoes or Yukon potatoes are good options for potato salad because they keep their shape post-boil.