Don't Settle For Mushy Potato Salad — Follow This Tip Instead

Backyard barbecues, family reunions, and the ubiquitous potluck all have one thing in common: Someone is bound to bring potato salad. Whether it is a creamy, mayonnaise-based variety or a tangy mustard-and-vinegar version, the most important thing you need to know how to do when making it yourself is how to cook the potatoes properly so they aren't mushy. To get these tubers just right, you always want to place them in cold water and then bring them to a boil. This may not be what you want to hear when you are trying to make this dish quickly, but it will provide you with the kind of results that give you bragging rights over everyone else's potato salad.

Why? The answer is simple. Potatoes are dense root vegetables. When they are placed in boiling water, the outside of the potato cooks while the inside remains undercooked. While you may think the answer is to cook them longer, don't. This causes the potato's starches to break down, turning them into a gluey, gummy mess. Covering them with cold water and bringing them to a gentle and gradual boil allows for an even cook and reduces the risk of a mushy bite, which potato salad lovers despise.