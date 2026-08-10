We Tasted 12 Canned Kidney Beans, And This Beloved Brand Was The Best

Kidney beans are the star of the show when it comes to making comforting all-American chilis, Indian curries, and Jamaican rice and peas. However, they can also be used to bulk up salads, stuff burritos, and lend a measure of protein to a cheesy batch of loaded nachos. That's why these canned legumes are easily one of the 10 canned beans you should always have on hand. The only problem? Some store-bought options can either be too hard or overly squishy. In our opinion, the best canned kidney beans should have a toothsome bite on the outside but be creamy and tender in the center. One brand that fit the bill in our taste test was Bush's Best dark red kidney beans.

The winner in our ranking of 12 kidney bean brands, this product was perfect when it came to texture. Each bean was firm but slightly giving, making them ideal for tossing whole into bubbling casseroles or mashing into veggie burgers. However, most importantly, they had an elevated flavor profile that beat competition from other iconic brands like Goya. Each bean had a robust umami taste but also a moderately sweet note that was a welcome surprise considering that sweetness is more associated with light kidney beans. There was also a hint of starchiness and an earthy flavor when we heated them up and tasted them in their unadulterated form. Tasting them in this way allowed us to compare every brand of beans fairly.