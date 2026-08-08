9 Best-Selling Breakfast Cookbooks To Buy On Amazon
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Breakfast is, famously, known as the most important meal of the day. Whether or not you agree with that sentiment, there is no denying that it is many foodies' favorite meal of the day. It makes sense given how many delicious breakfast options there are out there. If you go the savory route, there's everything from hash browns to breakfast meats to homemade shakshuka to the many different ways to prepare eggs (scrambles, omelets, or one of the other 101 ways to cook an egg). Then, in the sweet category, there's the deliciousness of classic pancakes, waffles, crepes, and more. There are simply so many yummy options out there for the first meal of the day. Because of how many breakfast options exist, you may need some help narrowing down the choices — and this is where breakfast-centered cookbooks come in.
There are some fantastic cookbooks out there that are all about breakfast and only breakfast. With this list, we've compiled some of the breakfast cookbooks that are best sellers on Amazon. Read on to see which edition you would like to add to your Amazon wishlist — and then dive right into all the tasty, irresistibly breakfast recipes.
Smoothie Bowls: 50 Healthy Smoothie Bowl Recipes by Sarah Spencer
For a variety of fruity breakfast options, pick up this cookbook that is all about smoothie bowls. There are so many different smoothie flavors to try — enough variety to keep your breakfasts interesting — and a variety of toppings to top it off. Some of the smoothie bowl options include the Banana Bonanza Bowl and the Super Green smoothie bowl. There's also the dessert-like bowls, such as the Chocolate Hazelnut Hemp and the Carrot Cake smoothie bowls.
Buy "Smoothie Bowls" on Amazon — the paperback is $9.99, while the hardcover costs $16.99.
Beautiful Brunches: The Complete Cookbook: Over 100 Sweet and Savory Recipes by Cider Mill Press
"Beatuiful Brunches" is a great buy for anyone who loves to host a weekend brunch — or simply always wants to make themselves a fancy-feeling breakfast. There's a variety of recipes, both savory and sweet, as well as plenty of cocktails fit for brunch. As for the food, you'll find everything from whole wheat cranberry and pecan bread to pork fried rice — so there's something for everyone, no matter what you like to have for your first meal.
Buy "Beautiful Brunches" on Amazon for $29.99.
The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook: Over 100 Fabulous Recipes to Use Eggs in Unexpected Ways by Lisa Steele
There are basically endless ways to cook eggs — and this book will get you started with some delicious ideas. The recipes include an asparagus and parmesan omelette, a rustic open-faced egg sandwich, and fried egg on buttered avocado toast. Plus, the author is a chicken keeper and the founder of the blog, Fresh Eggs Daily, so she sure knows what she's talking about.
Buy "The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook" on Amazon — the hardcover is $34.99 and the spiral-bound version is $39.98.
100 Morning Treats by Sarah Kieffer
If you love treating yourself with amazing food, then buy "100 Morning Treats," which includes sweet and savory treats to start your morning. Some of the sweet recipes include creamy jammy coffee cakes, blood orange poppy pull-apart bread, and buttermilk cinnamon rolls. Meanwhile, some of the savory treat options are the everything breakfast pretzels and the Southwest turkey breakfast sandwiches. Any of these recipes would impress your guests if you wanted to serve these at a brunch party.
Buy "100 Morning Treats" on Amazon for $27.50.
Veggies for Breakfast: 100 Delicious Plant-Focused Recipes for Healthier Mornings by Willi Galloway
This one is for savory breakfast lovers — especially those who like to get their veggies in first thing in the morning. These veggie and plant-focused recipes include tater tot breakfast burritos, a white bean and kale breakfast bowl, and the strawberry toast with chèvre, cucumber, and avocado. Additionally, there's smoothie recipes for anyone who prefers to get their veggies and fruit in though a tasty drink. It's not a vegetarian-specific cookbook, but many of the dishes are either already vegetarian or vegetarian-friendly.
Buy "Veggies for Breakfast" on Amazon for $27.
Williams Sonoma Breakfast & Brunch: 100+ Recipes to Start the Day
If your home is full of Williams Sonoma products (such as these 10 must-buy kitchen finds), then perhaps you should buy its cookbook, too. There's a variety of breakfast and brunch recipes here, both savory and sweet, for you to make on lazy weekend mornings or for a brunch that you're hosting. The recipes include flank steak hash with poached eggs, a nectarine oven pancake, and the fried chicken and cornmeal waffles. The recipes also have vegetarian and vegan variations.
Buy "Williams Sonoma Breakfast & Brunch" on Amazon for $24.99.
High Protein Overnight Oats: 60 Quick and Easy Recipes in a Jar for a Healthy Breakfast on the Go by Stella Rose Wilder
Overnight oats are a popular breakfast choice, but, if you're making the same couple recipes over and over, you may be getting tired of this healthy morning meal. With this cookbook, you'll discover a plethora of new ways to make overnight oats to keep your breakfast interesting. The recipes include raspberry cheesecake overnight oats, caramel macchiato oats, and green matcha delight. There are both dairy and vegan recipes included.
Buy "High Protein Overnight Oats" on Amazon for $10.99.
The Egg Cookbook: The Creative Farm-to-Table Guide to Cooking Fresh Eggs by Healdsburg Press
With so many ways to make eggs, it makes sense that this list features a second cookbook that is all about the versatility of eggs. This book includes a guide to 10 classic egg dishes (such as scrambles and fried eggs), along with more than 100 more complicated egg-focused recipes. These include everything from ratatouille with poached eggs to tortilla de patatas. Plus, there's an extensive guide to the different types of eggs and other practical knowledge.
Buy "The Egg Cookbook" on Amazon for $9.
The Breakfast Bible: 100+ Favorite Recipes to Start the Day (Williams Sonoma) by Kate McMillan
Another from Williams Sonoma, "The Breakfast Bible" is full of delicious breakfast recipes that will help you try something new if you're tired of the same handful of meals you've been having in the morning. The recipes include a spicy all-veggie hash, breakfast tacos, perfect pancakes, and load-your-own bagels. There's also a variety of toasts (like one with smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, red onion, capers, and chives), as well as smoothies and other morning drinks.
Buy "The Breakfast Bible" on Amazon for $19.99.