8 Old-School KitchenAid Products That Totally Vanished

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It is safe to say there's not a home chef out there that doesn't know the name KitchenAid, a staple in homes for more than 100 years now. The company is mostly known for its KitchenAid stand mixer, establishing itself as the go-to small appliance for food prep. Many of us have fond memories of mixing up classic chocolate chip cookies in a KitchenAid stand mixer. This iconic kitchen appliance truly stands the test of time. But over the years, KitchenAid has created more than just stand mixers home chefs love. It created small appliances, large appliances, and many unusual attachments for their famous mixer. Some of its products were more popular than others, and that's why there are many KitchenAid products that seem to have vanished with time.

If it wasn't for the invention of many common small electric kitchen appliances we would still be shelling peas by hand, using a wooden spoon and elbow grease to whip up a batch of cookies, and kneading bread by hand until your arms fall off. Some may say innovations from companies like KitchenAid have made us lazy — that might be partially true, but these products have made us more willing to be creative in the kitchen by giving us our time back and making cooking and baking fun instead of laborious. Over the years, trends in food and cooking techniques have changed what types of tools are needed, and that's why so many of KitchenAid's products have become obsolete and disappeared from the market. But it's always interesting to see these old cooking tools and get a little peek into the kitchens of the past. It's almost like being a kitchen archaeologist.