14 Best Buy Kitchen Appliance Deals To Look For In August 2026
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If you're looking to buy a new kitchen appliance within the next month, you're in luck! There are a ton of appliances on sale at Best Buy in August 2026. Whether you need one of the big appliances, like a stove or fridge, or you're on the hunt for smaller options like a coffee machine, Best Buy has you covered.
There are a wide variety of deals going on right now, so it could get overwhelming to sort through them all. To help you out, we've compiled this list of some of the best ones to look out for. It features a range of appliances, all of which are well-rated products and have a significant discount. There's everything from a fancy fridge that has a $700 discount to a smart toaster that's over half off.
There's an appliance here for just about everyone. It's unclear how long each of these products will be discounted, so you'll want to act sooner rather than later. Read on to see which appliance to add to your Best Buy cart (whether in stores or online).
LG Freestanding True Convection Smart Range
This LG stainless steel stove is hundreds of dollars off right now; so, if you're in need of a stove upgrade, jump on this deal. This convection range has everything that a traditional stove or oven has, as well as a built-in air fryer and ThinQ smart technology. Additionally, there's four differently sized cooktop elements, a self-cleaning mode, and more.
Buy the LG Freestanding True Convection Smart Range from Best Buy. The gas version costs $999.99 (discounted from $1,699.99), while the electric version costs $1,199.99 (discounted from $1,799.99).
GE Countertop Microwave
For a straightforward countertop microwave, buy this one from GE while it's discounted. It has a capacity of 1.1 cubic feet, easy controls, and weight and time defrost modes. It also has a two-step child lock, so you can rest easy if you have small kids in the house. There are three colors to choose from — including stainless steel, black, or white — so you can choose the one that best fits your kitchen's aesthetic. Buy this product, then celebrate by making one of the many delicious dinners you can make in the microwave.
Buy the GE Countertop Microwave from Best Buy for $114.99 (discounted from $175.99).
bella PRO SmartCrisp Touchscreen Air Fryer
There are so many appetizing air fryer meals that you should be making – so, if you haven't already, it's time to invest in one. Try out this discounted bella PRO option, which features a straightforward digital display with a touchscreen, a basket with nonstick coating that holds 6 pounds of food, and various cooking methods.
Buy the 8-quart bella PRO SmartCrisp Touchscreen Air Fryer from Best Buy for $59.99 (discounted from $129.99).
LG Smart Refrigerator
If you love fancy fridges, buy this LG smart refrigerator. It has a modern aesthetic, featuring a see-through view. It's double-doored, with a large capacity and a built-in ice maker. This fridge also uses smart technology to keep track of maintenance needs and usage, and is perfect for anyone who likes to keep a stocked fridge and makes use of every shelf and drawer.
Buy the LG Smart Refrigerator in black or gray stainless steel from Best Buy for $1,899.99 (discounted from $2,599.99).
bella PRO Programmable Coffee Maker
If you need a simple, straightforward coffee machine, try this bella PRO 12-cup coffee maker. It can be programmed up to 24 hours in advance to make your mornings easier — and give you the pleasure of waking up to the smell of coffee. You can also adjust the amount of coffee made if you don't want to brew up a full pot.
Buy the bella PRO Programmable Coffee Maker from Best Buy for $29.99 (discounted from $59.99).
Samsung Hybrid Tub Dishwasher
The dishwasher is easily one of the most important appliances in the kitchen, especially for anyone who cooks a lot. If you're in need of a newer, better dishwasher, check out this option from Samsung, which uses the 3-Point Wash System for thorough cleaning. It also has a height-adjustable rack, is designed to be energy efficient, and more. Buy this, then read our guide on organization tips for loading the dishwasher.
Buy the Samsung Hybrid Tub Dishwasher from Best Buy for $399.99 (discounted from $589.99).
Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer
This Ninja toaster oven and air fryer has eight total functions — including air fry, roast, broil, bake, pizza, toast, bagel, and dehydrate — so it can do just about anything. Additionally, it has a large capacity, but flips on its side for storage so you don't have to use up extra counter space when it's not in use. It utilizes infrared heating and air circulation to ensure that everything heats and crisps up evenly.
Buy the Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer from Best Buy for $149.99 (discounted from $249.99).
Ecozy Chillio Nugget Ice Maker
If ice-cold drinks are important to you, then you absolutely need to own a super efficient ice maker, like this option from Ecozy Chillio. It can make up to 40 pounds of ice per day, has a touch-free dispensing system, and features a pull-out water tank.
Buy the Ecozy Chillio Nugget Ice Maker from Best Buy for $249.99 (discounted from $299.99).
Insignia Mini Fridge (and Freezer)
Maybe you already have a main fridge that you love, but your home or office could use a mini fridge. If you can relate, then this may be just the product that you need. The Insignia mini fridge, which has a capacity of 3.1 cubic feet, is designed for optimal storage. It features an adjustable shelf, a crisper drawer, and five door bins. There's also a freezer section at the top, which offers 0.9 cubic feet of storage.
Buy the Insignia Mini Fridge from Best Buy for $139.99 (discounted from $219.99).
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Maker
If you've been hearing about how great Nespresso machines are, now is your time to get one. This machine offers five sizes for coffee (5-, 8-, and 12-ounces, and single and double espresso shots). There's also a milk frother included, so you're all set to make the best homemade oat milk honey lattes.
Buy the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Maker from Best Buy for $119.99 (discounted from $179).
Teendow Touchscreen 4-Slice Toaster
With a kitchen full of smart appliances, why not buy a smart toaster too? This option from Teendow has a convenient smart touchscreen, which allows you to visually pick the amount of toasting you want on your bread; and you can even save your preferred setting for easier future uses. It also features other functions for defrosting, reheating, and cooking bagels.
Buy the Teendow Touchscreen 4-Slice Toaster from Best Buy for $69.99 (discounted from $159.99).
Ninja UltraCrush Professional Kitchen Blender
Anyone who regularly makes delicious smoothies — including everything from mango berry lime to keto avocado chocolate – needs a really good blender. This Ninja option has four speed settings and 1500 watts of power for smooth, easy blending. It also comes with an 8-cup add-on specifically for food processing, making your dinner prep even easier. Finally, it comes with an 18-ounce cup so you can take your smoothie with you on the go.
Buy the Ninja UltraCrush Professional Kitchen Blender from Best Buy for $159.99 (discounted from $219.99).
Insignia Chest Freezer
If you're in need of extra freezer space, then you probably need a chest freezer. Take advantage of this deal and invest in the Insignia chest freezer, which is heavily discounted. With 14 cubic feet of storage space, it comes with three wire baskets to make it easier to organize and reach items. The freezer has a light-up interior, a defrost drain, and a temperature control knob. And, if needed, there's a protective lock for child safety.
Buy the Insignia Chest Freezer from Best Buy for $379.99 (discounted from $749.99).
Haden Heritage Electric Kettle
The Haden Heritage electric kettle, which is made of stainless steel, has a 1.7-liter capacity, a temperature gauge, and an auto shut-off option. This is a must-buy for anyone who makes hot tea on a daily basis (or needs an easy way to boil water without dirtying a pot).
Buy the Haden Heritage Electric Kettle from Best Buy for $69.99 (discounted from $89.99).