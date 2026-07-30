14 Best Buy Kitchen Appliance Deals To Look For In August 2026

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If you're looking to buy a new kitchen appliance within the next month, you're in luck! There are a ton of appliances on sale at Best Buy in August 2026. Whether you need one of the big appliances, like a stove or fridge, or you're on the hunt for smaller options like a coffee machine, Best Buy has you covered.

There are a wide variety of deals going on right now, so it could get overwhelming to sort through them all. To help you out, we've compiled this list of some of the best ones to look out for. It features a range of appliances, all of which are well-rated products and have a significant discount. There's everything from a fancy fridge that has a $700 discount to a smart toaster that's over half off.

There's an appliance here for just about everyone. It's unclear how long each of these products will be discounted, so you'll want to act sooner rather than later. Read on to see which appliance to add to your Best Buy cart (whether in stores or online).