'Ground Yourself' Before Trying This Employee-Recommended Trader Joe's Snack
Craving an unusual munchie? From chili-spiced pineapple to peanut butter and jelly frooze balls, Trader Joe's has the very best snacks for adventurous eaters with an eccentric palate. According to a TJ's employee (who was asked to name their top three snacks in a video by TikToker @kofisompimpong), there's one nibble in particular that's so quirky it requires you to 'ground yourself' before taking that first bite: the milk chocolate-covered gummy bears.
Priced at $3.99 for an 8-ounce bag, each package contains an assortment of fruity-flavored gummies coated in milk chocolate. As every piece of candy is fully encased, there's no way of knowing which flavor you're getting until you take a bite. Plus, it's particularly unusual to find basic gummy bears submerged in chocolate anyway, leading the Trader Joe's employee to describe the product as a 'crazy snack'. He went on to explain that "they are strange, but you have to ground yourself and be very mindful that this is an experience you've not had before." Indeed, one Trader Joe's shopper on Reddit said "I did not think I would like [these gummies] at all but the milk chocolate is such a weirdly good addition!"
The other snacks the Trader Joe's employee recommended were the lover's nut mix and pumpkin cheesecake croissants. However, it was only the chocolate-covered gummy bears that he advised shopper's should center themselves for before consumption.
Trader Joe's milk chocolate covered gummy bears have a loyal fan base
Trader Joe's whimsically named Beary Tiny gummy bears make an appearance in our ranking of the best Trader Joe's candies, but it's the milk chocolate covered variety that appear to have a devoted fandom. On a Reddit thread discussing the confectionery, one fan said, "I am so HOOKED on the milk chocolate gummy bears that it's not even funny!!!," adding, "I have always enjoyed chocolate covered gummy bears, but these are just in a different league. They're way softer than [H]aribo, and the milk chocolate coating melts in your mouth with such a creamy flavor." Meanwhile, another shopper described them as addictive, and a third said, "I throw them in my popcorn snack mix when going to the movies and they're a nice little surprise when munching." One customer even admitted to asking a friend who works at TJ's for a case of 40 bags to satisfy their craving.
A couple of years ago, the chocolate-covered gummy bears were removed from store shelves due to an issue with incorrect labelling (one Redditor's local Trader Joe's explained that two ingredients weren't listed properly on the bag). However, they swiftly returned, restoring the broken hearts of their hardcore devotees.