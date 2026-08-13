'Ground Yourself' Before Trying This Employee-Recommended Trader Joe's Snack

Craving an unusual munchie? From chili-spiced pineapple to peanut butter and jelly frooze balls, Trader Joe's has the very best snacks for adventurous eaters with an eccentric palate. According to a TJ's employee (who was asked to name their top three snacks in a video by TikToker @kofisompimpong), there's one nibble in particular that's so quirky it requires you to 'ground yourself' before taking that first bite: the milk chocolate-covered gummy bears.

Priced at $3.99 for an 8-ounce bag, each package contains an assortment of fruity-flavored gummies coated in milk chocolate. As every piece of candy is fully encased, there's no way of knowing which flavor you're getting until you take a bite. Plus, it's particularly unusual to find basic gummy bears submerged in chocolate anyway, leading the Trader Joe's employee to describe the product as a 'crazy snack'. He went on to explain that "they are strange, but you have to ground yourself and be very mindful that this is an experience you've not had before." Indeed, one Trader Joe's shopper on Reddit said "I did not think I would like [these gummies] at all but the milk chocolate is such a weirdly good addition!"

The other snacks the Trader Joe's employee recommended were the lover's nut mix and pumpkin cheesecake croissants. However, it was only the chocolate-covered gummy bears that he advised shopper's should center themselves for before consumption.