This Tangy English Spread Takes Basic Pound Cake From Plain To Bakery-Worthy

The English are experts at making wonderfully complex preserves with foraged fruits, like blackberries and elderberries that grow on hedgerows in abundance over the summer months. Dolloped onto scones, spread on toast, or swirled into bowls of hot porridge, these conserves have a delectably jammy texture and rich color. However, the Brits are also masters at making another type of spread with an altogether different vibe: lemon curd.

Tangy and bright, lemon curd has a zippy quality that's perfect for pairing with a classic buttery pound cake. Made with plenty of lemon juice, this sunshine-yellow spread cuts through the rich crumb of a homemade pound cake, lifting its flavor and providing a sharp contrast. You can make your own lemon curd with staples like eggs, sugar, and fresh lemon, or opt for a good-quality store-bought option to take your basic cakes into bakery territory in minutes. The easiest option is to spread lemon curd over the peaked surface of your pound cake, employing it as a thick topping.

Alternatively, slice through your cake horizontally and use the curd as a peppy filling along with a layer of whipped cream, or thin your lemon curd down with a dash of milk and confectioners' sugar to turn it into a glossy glaze that sets on top and lends the finished cake a textured, crackly surface. Poking several holes into your pound cake with a skewer before pouring over the glaze will ensure all that lip-smacking lemony goodness can seep down, making every slice moist and tender.