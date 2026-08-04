This Tangy English Spread Takes Basic Pound Cake From Plain To Bakery-Worthy
The English are experts at making wonderfully complex preserves with foraged fruits, like blackberries and elderberries that grow on hedgerows in abundance over the summer months. Dolloped onto scones, spread on toast, or swirled into bowls of hot porridge, these conserves have a delectably jammy texture and rich color. However, the Brits are also masters at making another type of spread with an altogether different vibe: lemon curd.
Tangy and bright, lemon curd has a zippy quality that's perfect for pairing with a classic buttery pound cake. Made with plenty of lemon juice, this sunshine-yellow spread cuts through the rich crumb of a homemade pound cake, lifting its flavor and providing a sharp contrast. You can make your own lemon curd with staples like eggs, sugar, and fresh lemon, or opt for a good-quality store-bought option to take your basic cakes into bakery territory in minutes. The easiest option is to spread lemon curd over the peaked surface of your pound cake, employing it as a thick topping.
Alternatively, slice through your cake horizontally and use the curd as a peppy filling along with a layer of whipped cream, or thin your lemon curd down with a dash of milk and confectioners' sugar to turn it into a glossy glaze that sets on top and lends the finished cake a textured, crackly surface. Poking several holes into your pound cake with a skewer before pouring over the glaze will ensure all that lip-smacking lemony goodness can seep down, making every slice moist and tender.
How to make lemon curd
Making a classic lemon curd is as easy as melting sugar, butter, and lemon juice (plus zest) over a bain-marie before whisking in a mixture of whole eggs and egg yolks until thickened. The whole process takes around ten minutes, making it far quicker than preparing other preserves, such as raspberry or strawberry jam, which need to be cooked at a rolling boil and at a specific temperature to guarantee they set properly.
That said, there are several mistakes to avoid when making lemon curd, such as failing to stir it thoroughly (which can turn it lumpy or gluey) or using lemon juice concentrate to save time (fresh lemon is a must to get that bright and aromatic flavor). Once you've mastered the technique, nothing is stopping you from subbing the lemon juice for other citrus fruits, such as oranges, limes, or grapefruit, to make a variety of tangy preserves that can last up to two weeks when stored in the refrigerator.
Aside from spreading lemon curd on pound cake, it's perfect for loading onto a squidgy-centered homemade meringue, too. Simply stir it through some whipped cream and employ it as a zingy topping. Better yet, this trick makes use of the separated egg yolks that you'd otherwise discard while whipping up your base of fluffy egg whites and sugar.