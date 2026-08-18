11 Italian-Style Finds At Sam's Club To Look For On Your Next Visit

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There's so much to love about Italian cuisine — after all, there's everything from Italian bruschetta to, of course, all the best pasta dishes. And while you can always go out for a nice meal at your local Italian restaurant, it also pays off to know how to cook some of these recipes at home, so you can enjoy delicious Italian cuisine from the comfort of your own home (and, if you need a starting place, we have a list of Italian recipes that will never go out of style).

Before you get to cooking, you're going to need the right ingredients — and you can get many of these key ingredients at Sam's Club, making good use of your membership. Beyond these essential ingredients, you can also find other Italian-style products at Sam's Club, such as charcuterie plates and desserts. In one visit, you can find everything that you need to create your own Italian-themed dinner party, starting with the perfect appetizer and ending with a delectable dessert. In between, you'll make a scrumptious main course with all the best flavors of Italy. Read on to see what Sam's Club has to offer in the category of Italian cuisine.