11 Italian-Style Finds At Sam's Club To Look For On Your Next Visit
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There's so much to love about Italian cuisine — after all, there's everything from Italian bruschetta to, of course, all the best pasta dishes. And while you can always go out for a nice meal at your local Italian restaurant, it also pays off to know how to cook some of these recipes at home, so you can enjoy delicious Italian cuisine from the comfort of your own home (and, if you need a starting place, we have a list of Italian recipes that will never go out of style).
Before you get to cooking, you're going to need the right ingredients — and you can get many of these key ingredients at Sam's Club, making good use of your membership. Beyond these essential ingredients, you can also find other Italian-style products at Sam's Club, such as charcuterie plates and desserts. In one visit, you can find everything that you need to create your own Italian-themed dinner party, starting with the perfect appetizer and ending with a delectable dessert. In between, you'll make a scrumptious main course with all the best flavors of Italy. Read on to see what Sam's Club has to offer in the category of Italian cuisine.
Barilla Pasta Variety Pack
A list of Italian-style finds wouldn't be complete without, of course, pasta. At Sam's Club, you can buy this variety pack of Barilla pasta, which comes with three shapes (penne, spaghetti, and elbow). There are two packs of each kind, so you'll be all set for all the pasta dishes you're hoping to make in the near future — perhaps dishes such as spicy Roman penne all'Arrabbiata or spaghetti cacio e pepe.
Buy the six-count Barilla pasta variety pack from Sam's Club for $8.52.
Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce
Another Italian staple is classic marinara sauce, which can be used to complete a number of different pasta dishes. Rao's Homemade marinara sauce is made with premium ingredients, including Italian plum tomatoes, which bring a sweet yet tangy flavor to the sauce. Additionally, ingredients include basil, onions, olive oil, black pepper, and oregano to create a depth of flavor that is delicious and rich.
Buy a two-pack of 22-ounce jars of Rao's Homemade marinara sauce from Sam's Club for $9.76.
Member's Mark Tiramisu
Tiramisu is a classic Italian dessert (and, if you're curious to learn more about it, read our beginner's guide to tiramisu). So, it's likely you'll find this on the dessert menu of any Italian restaurant — but you can also get your hands on one by shopping at Sam's Club. The Member's Mark tiramisu consists of layers of espresso-soaked lady fingers and Italian mascarpone cream, with a dusting of cocoa powder on top. It contains eight servings, so it's perfect for a dinner party dessert option.
Buy the Member's Mark tiramisu from Sam's Club for $14.98.
Rossetti Italian Charcuterie Collection
This charcuterie collection is imported from Italy, so it's as authentically Italian as it gets. The collection includes dry-cured smoked ham, dry-cured pork shoulder, and fennel salami. These three tasty meats are what you need to build the kind of charcuterie board that will impress your dinner party guests. Start with these meats, then add a few cheeses and some crackers, as well as a handful of nuts or fruits, and top it off with flavored preserves or stone-ground mustard. But of course, the three meats will be the star of the show.
Buy the Rossetti Italian charcuterie collection from Sam's Club for $13.94.
Yo Mama's Foods Alfredo Sauce
Alfredo is arguably one of the most well-known pasta sauce varieties, so it's definitely another Italian staple to keep stocked. It doesn't hurt to be able to make a delicious batch of creamy chicken Alfredo pasta at a moment's notice (and save yourself the time of making the sauce from scratch). Yo Mama's Alfredo is low-carb, has no added sugar, and is gluten-free. It's made with real cream, butter, and Parmesan, so it's full of rich, delicious flavor.
Buy a three-pack of 16-ounce jars of Yo Mama's Foods Alfredo sauce from Sam's Club for $19.98.
Wish-Bone Italian Dressing
For an Italian-themed dinner party, you may want to start with a salad before diving into, say, pasta — and, to stay on theme, you're probably going to go with a classic Italian salad. And if you don't want to make the dressing from scratch, then you can grab this premade Italian dressing from Wish-Bone. It's made with authentic herbs and spices, as well as natural oils, for that classic Italian taste. As another option, use it to make a zesty Italian pasta salad.
Buy a two-pack of 36-ounce bottles of Wish-Bone Italian dressing from Sam's Club for $7.98.
Member's Mark Parmesan Cheese Wedge
For many Italian dishes, it's going to be made better with the addition of Parmesan — it will be used for everything from grating over your favorite pasta dish to making something like chicken Parmesan. It also makes for a delicious addition to an Italian-themed charcuterie board. With this in mind, be sure to grab this block of Member's Mark Parmesan the next time you're at Sam's Club. It has a nutty and sharp flavor — and has been aged for over 12 months.
Buy the Member's Mark Parmesan wedge from Sam's Club — it's priced per pound, with an average cost of $16.45.
Nonni's Almond Chocolate Biscotti, 24-Count
For another dessert option, consider the almond chocolate biscotti from Nonni's. These crispy treats are made with roasted almonds and 55% cocoa semi-sweet, plus plenty of rich butter. Enjoy these just as they are or dip them into your espresso for a special treat. And if you leave this tub out on the table during a dinner party, you can probably expect most of them to be gone by the end of the night, thanks to its nutty, chocolatey deliciousness.
Buy a 24-count tub of Nonni's almond chocolate biscotti from Sam's Club for $11.98.
Member's Mark Italian Seasoning, 6-Ounce
To give just about any dish an Italian flair, all you need to do is season it with this Italian seasoning from Member's Mark. This herb seasoning blend consists of oregano, marjoram, thyme, basil, rosemary, and sage. Use this seasoning on everything from meat to veggies to soups — or you can even blend it into a homemade pasta sauce for extra flavor and a homemade taste.
Buy the six-ounce jar of Member's Mark Italian seasoning from Sam's Club for $6.88.
Member's Mark Italian Style Small Plate, 4-Count
If you're looking for a quick snack that also fits the Italian-style theme, grab this pre-made Italian small plate. The individually portioned plate consists of premium cured Rustico salami, hand-sliced mozzarella, and crispy crackers. It's a snack that is both satisfying and super tasty (and will keep you full until your next meal). It's also a great grab-and-go option. Plus, it provides a bit of a protein boost, with 16 grams per plate.
Buy a four-count of individually sized Member's Mark Italian style small plates from Sam's Club for $10.27.
Luigi's Squeeze Up Italian Ice Variety Pack, 24-Count
For the last Italian-themed product on this list, we have one more sweet treat: Luigi's squeeze up Italian ice variety pack. The flavors of the pack include cherry, lemon, and strawberry (there are eight tubes of each flavor). It's a fruity, delectable treat that's perfect for when you want something super refreshing. Keep them stocked in your freezer for when you need a pick-me-up on a hot summer afternoon or a light dessert after dinner.
Buy a 24-count variety pack of Luigi's Italian ice from Sam's Club for $8.68.