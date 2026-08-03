Give Fried Eggs A Chinese-Style Upgrade With This Store-Bought Sauce
Frying eggs is one of the easiest ways to whip up a protein-rich breakfast in the morning. But no matter whether you like a gooey yolk or a firm center, eating the same thing every day can land you with a case of flavor fatigue. To get yourself out of that fried egg funk, give your huevos a Chinese-style upgrade by cooking them in a dollop of chili crisp.
While there are several varieties of chili crisps on the market, such as Momofuku's chili crunch and Trader Joe's crunchy chili onion, it's Lao Gan Ma's spicy chili crisp that's the most renowned for its flavor, color, and moreish texture. A mixture of chili, onion, fermented black beans, and seasonings steeped in soybean oil, this characterful condiment is spicy, salty, savory, and numbing on the tongue due to the presence of Sichuan peppercorns.
That said, some chili crisps nix the peppercorns altogether and contain garlic, shallots, or peanuts, so there are plenty of brands to experiment with. Better yet, it couldn't be easier to fry your eggs in this aromatic and textured condiment. Simply add a small measure to your frying pan, swirl it around to coat the base, and crack your eggs on top. You won't need any additional oil, as the chili crisp is immersed in its own oil to begin with, but some recipes recommend adding a little sesame oil.
What does frying eggs in chili crisp do?
Frying your eggs in chili crisp will lend them a warming, tingly flavor as well as a salty and savory punch. Some chili oils have a smokiness to them too that imbues the eggs with a complex aroma and satisfying taste. However, it's the crispy additions that provide the most contrast against the softness of the eggs. If you like your fried eggs to have frilly edges, turn up the heat slightly, and the oil will crisp them up.
Alternatively, fry your eggs to your liking first and put the chili crisp on top, elevating them with a scattering of finely sliced scallions, sesame seeds, or furikake just before serving. Chili crisp eggs make an incredible breakfast with a slice of buttered toast, but you could just as easily pair them with a bowl of white rice and steamed greens for a quick and flavorful dinner.
If you don't like the texture of chili crisp, fry your eggs in chili oil instead. You'll get all that heat and sunshine-yellow color minus the nutty nuggets of crisp shallot and garlic. Fresh herbs are simple ingredients that will take your fried eggs to the next level, too. Providing aroma, flavor, and color, a snip of chives will lend your huevos an onion-y bite, while a sprig of basil is delicious paired with feta cheese and tomatoes.