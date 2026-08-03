Give Fried Eggs A Chinese-Style Upgrade With This Store-Bought Sauce

Frying eggs is one of the easiest ways to whip up a protein-rich breakfast in the morning. But no matter whether you like a gooey yolk or a firm center, eating the same thing every day can land you with a case of flavor fatigue. To get yourself out of that fried egg funk, give your huevos a Chinese-style upgrade by cooking them in a dollop of chili crisp.

While there are several varieties of chili crisps on the market, such as Momofuku's chili crunch and Trader Joe's crunchy chili onion, it's Lao Gan Ma's spicy chili crisp that's the most renowned for its flavor, color, and moreish texture. A mixture of chili, onion, fermented black beans, and seasonings steeped in soybean oil, this characterful condiment is spicy, salty, savory, and numbing on the tongue due to the presence of Sichuan peppercorns.

That said, some chili crisps nix the peppercorns altogether and contain garlic, shallots, or peanuts, so there are plenty of brands to experiment with. Better yet, it couldn't be easier to fry your eggs in this aromatic and textured condiment. Simply add a small measure to your frying pan, swirl it around to coat the base, and crack your eggs on top. You won't need any additional oil, as the chili crisp is immersed in its own oil to begin with, but some recipes recommend adding a little sesame oil.