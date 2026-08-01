Give Bland Broccoli A Flavor Upgrade And Make It Chinese-Style

A side of broccoli will increase the fiber content of your meal but it can be bland and boring when boiled and served as is. While roasting this verdant veggie brings out its nuttiness, there's an easier way to give it a flavor upgrade with the addition of savory soy sauce. This earthy condiment gives this dark-green brassica a yummy Chinese-style vibe, making it tempting and moreish.

Soy sauce is made with fermented soy beans, wheat, water, and salt. Over time, this punchy black elixir develops a complex flavor that's salty, savory and almost sweet due to the presence of glutamic acid. This incredible amino acid (also found in Parmesan cheese and mushrooms) is what gives foods a satisfying taste and pronounced roundedness. The simplest way to elevate your broccoli is to cook it as normal and top it with a light sprinkling of soy sauce. That said, stir frying your broccoli in soy sauce with a squeeze of honey and a few chili flakes is a fancier move. Scatter over some sesame seeds and you'll have a wonderfully salty, sweet, spicy, and crunchy side to serve with pan-seared salmon or baked chicken. There are several varieties of soy sauce that each come with their own perks, which will affect the flavor of your finished dish. Light soy is best for making a dressing for a broccoli-forward salad while rich dark soy is ideal for glazing roasted vegetables.