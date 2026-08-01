8 White Chocolate Bars To Look For When Grocery Shopping
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Dark and milk chocolate usually get most of the attention in the candy category, but white chocolate deserves some respect and recognition, too. Chocolate purists may say white chocolate isn't real chocolate, and while that's highly debated, real sweets lovers know that's far from true. There are brands out there whipping up silky and decadent white chocolate that's just as good as its milk and dark counterparts. And you don't have to travel to Belgium or Switzerland to get it.
Your local grocery store is packed with worthy white chocolate bars that strike the perfect balance of velvety cocoa butter, milk, and sweetness. Some lean into vanilla and savory nuts, while others rely on crunchy cookies and creative combinations for that extra depth of flavor. And while the selection is enough to rival its chocolate peers, not every bar deserves a spot in your cart. We narrowed down the top eight white chocolate bars at various grocery store chains. Be on the lookout next time a sugar craving strikes on your shopping trip. Prices and availability may vary by location.
MilkBoy Swiss White Chocolate Bar with Bourbon Vanilla
Crafted in Switzerland, the MilkBoy brand dates back over 100 years, starting on a small dairy farm in the Swiss Alps. This white chocolate bar is made with all-natural ingredients, including cocoa, cocoa butter, whole milk powder, and Madagascar bourbon vanilla. This brand piqued my interest, so I recently tried it, and it's super creamy. There's only a hint of bourbon, so it's not overpowering, and the white chocolate and vanilla are incredibly rich. It's really hard not to eat the whole bar in one sitting.
Buy MilkBoy Swiss White Chocolate Bar with Bourbon Vanilla from Whole Foods Market for $5.79.
Ferrero Rocher White Chocolate Hazelnut Candy Bar
Ferrero Rocher is a household name and known for its gourmet chocolate, particularly its truffles. While the boxes filled with shiny gold-foiled treats may steal the show, this white chocolate hazelnut bar from the brand deserves some limelight, too. The 3-ounce bar features smooth white chocolate with crunchy hazelnut pieces and a silky cream inside. "I love hazelnut and hate milk/dark chocolate, so [there aren't] many options out there for white chocolate hazelnut," said one online reviewer. "The crunch of the chocolate is great, the filling is creamy with hazelnut pieces for texture."
Buy Ferrero Rocher White Chocolate Hazelnut Candy Bar from Target for $4.49.
Trader Joe's Blonde Bar
Trader Joe's always puts its eclectic spin on things, and this blond bar is no different. Made by its bean-to-bar confectioner in Italy, the treat features salted caramel-flavored white chocolate with bits of sugar cookies. Candy lovers will enjoy a mix of textures with its cocoa butter base, silky white chocolate, and crunchy cookie pieces. This bar went through 25 iterations before the store's tasting panel landed on the bar it liked most.
Buy the 2-ounce bar for $2.69.
Lindt Classic Recipe White Chocolate Bar
Lindt is another beloved brand known for its decadent selection of truffles. Its chocolate and white chocolate bars deserve just as much love. Portioned into bite-sized pieces, this bar is made with rich milk chocolate using Lindt's classic white chocolate recipe. "This is hands down one of my favorite chocolate bars ever. The texture is perfectly smooth and creamy, and it just melts in your mouth without feeling overly heavy," said one Kroger reviewer.
Buy Lindt Classic Recipe White Chocolate Bar at Kroger for $4.33.
Feastables Mr Beast Cookies and Creme White Chocolate Bar
Feastables was created by the popular YouTuber known as MrBeast after his battle with Crohn's in an effort to create a better alternative to other processed chocolates on the market. The chocolates are gluten-free and without artificial flavors or high-fructose corn syrup. The cocoa is also 100% fair trade and works exclusively with farmers and co-ops that practice safe labor laws. This white chocolate bar from the brand features crunchy chocolate pieces and creamy white chocolate blended together.
Buy Feastables Mr Beast Cookies and Creme White Chocolate Bar from Walmart for $2.57.
Nestlé Milkybar Chocolate
Nestlé's Milkybar has been a popular treat since it launched in the United Kingdom and Ireland in 1936 and is made with all–natural ingredients. "The only white chocolate I like is Milky Bar," said one Reddit user. "I have tried all different levels of quality from around the chocolate regions like Belgium, France and Switzerland, but they all taste pretty crap. I know I sound like a peasant, but if I was going to buy a block of white chocolate it would only be Milky Bar."
Buy the Nestle Milkybar Chocolate at Publix for $5.09.
Moka Origins White Chocolate, Vanilla
Based in Pennsylvania, Moka Origins sources all of its cacao from Tanzania, Uganda, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Ghana. It started with the founders' humanitarian work in Cameroon, and that community development continues to be part of the brand today. All of its chocolates are fair-trade certified, and this 46%-cacao white chocolate bar is made with organic cocoa butter, organic cane sugar, organic milk powder, and organic vanilla beans. It's scored into eight squares, ideal for sharing or occasional snacking.
Buy Moka Origins White Chocolate Vanilla Bar at Wegmans for $7.99.
Omnom Chocolate REYKJAVIK Coffee + Milk Bar
This bar won the 2016 and 2017 gold and silver International Choice Awards in Scandinavia in the white chocolate bar category. Produced out of its shop in Reykjavik, Iceland, Omnom Chocolate is made from organic cacao beans and Icelandic milk. It may look like a chocolate bar due to the Brazilian coffee beans and 40% cocoa solids, but it's actually a white chocolate. There's more caffeine in this bad boy than a double shot of your favorite espresso.
Buy Omnom Chocolate REYKJAVIK Coffee + Milk Bar from Whole Foods Market for $7.99.