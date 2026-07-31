12 Best Seasonings To Add To Canned Baked Beans

Canned baked beans can be a part of a convenient meal, but there's little denying that their flavor is a bit lacking compared to a homemade pot of them. And while it still may not beat a great restaurant or family recipe, there are plenty of easy ways to improve the taste by adding more flavors. One or more seasonings of choice can elevate canned baked beans with very little effort, often as simple as sprinkling and mixing some powder in. Some of the items on this list may not be seasonings in the traditional spice rack sense, but are still pantry staples that easily add a big flavor boost on their own.

Many of these add-ins are kind of obvious when you think about it, including onion powder, garlic powder, and brown sugar. They run the gamut of flavors, from the heat of cayenne pepper to the tangy savoriness of mustard and the unique complexities of Worcestershire sauce. But the most potential lies in adding any number of these seasonings to the same beans, for robust and complex flavor.