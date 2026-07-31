12 Best Seasonings To Add To Canned Baked Beans
Canned baked beans can be a part of a convenient meal, but there's little denying that their flavor is a bit lacking compared to a homemade pot of them. And while it still may not beat a great restaurant or family recipe, there are plenty of easy ways to improve the taste by adding more flavors. One or more seasonings of choice can elevate canned baked beans with very little effort, often as simple as sprinkling and mixing some powder in. Some of the items on this list may not be seasonings in the traditional spice rack sense, but are still pantry staples that easily add a big flavor boost on their own.
Many of these add-ins are kind of obvious when you think about it, including onion powder, garlic powder, and brown sugar. They run the gamut of flavors, from the heat of cayenne pepper to the tangy savoriness of mustard and the unique complexities of Worcestershire sauce. But the most potential lies in adding any number of these seasonings to the same beans, for robust and complex flavor.
Smoked paprika
Smoked paprika is a rich and earthy addition to canned baked beans that also brings hints of smoke and sweet, a potent mix of flavors. Smoked paprika is different from regular paprika because the peppers are slow-roasted over a fire before being ground into the familiar seasoning. Smoked paprika's flavors are more delicate, though, so it is best added after heating the beans.
Onion powder
Onions are a natural match for the savory-sweet flavors of baked beans, and the right amount of onion powder can really make the beans shine. It's present in many homemade recipes, and there's a good chance it's already among the can's ingredients, so avoid adding too much. Onion powder is best added before heating so its flavors can mellow out, much like fresh onions.
Brown sugar
For a sweeter turn to canned baked beans, brown sugar is the way to go. Its rich molasses-y flavor, especially in dark brown sugar, makes baked beans a decadently sweet and filling treat solidly in the barbecue sides family. Do note, however, that canned baked beans typically have sugar in them already, so consider adding it sparingly.
Liquid smoke
Liquid smoke has incredible flavor for something so unappetizingly produced. It starts with slow-burning wood, where the smoke is captured by a cooling unit and a thick, smoky sludge is harvested. Excess carbon and other residue is removed, leaving behind the product known as liquid smoke. It may not be the type of powder we normally think of as seasoning, but it's been a good culinary trick for generations, and leaves canned baked beans tasting like they came right out of a grill pan.
Garlic powder
Garlic powder is another staple seasoning worth reaching for in this case. Much like onion powder, it's best added before heating, to round its flavors out a bit. Expect the same uniquely savory, zesty flavors of garlic infused throughout the beans, which will also go great with many other seasonings on this list.
Mustard powder
Ground mustard is a classic ingredient in barbecue meats, so naturally it's also a great match for canned baked beans. Its earthiness and slight bitterness provide a balancing weight to the beans' sweetness, and the vinegar that's typically found in most canned baked beans (along with ground mustard) should help prevent the extra mustard powder from getting too pungent. If not, try adding small amounts of vinegar until it tastes just right.
Dijon mustard
Dijon is similar in flavor to ground mustard, and can be added if you don't have the powder on hand. Often made with white wine instead of plain vinegar, it carries and adds a more sophisticated flavor than most mustards. And since it is already an emulsified sauce, it may blend more easily into the beans than powder, with less risk of accidentally overdoing it.
Cumin
Earthy, nutty, cirtusy, and peppery all at once, cumin has an unmistakable aroma and flavor profile that can make canned baked beans taste warmer and heartier. It's worth trying them with a bit of cumin alone, but this seasoning really shines in conjunction with others, including but not limited to brown sugar, onion powder, or garlic powder.
Worcestershire sauce
Little is known about the history of Worcestershire sauce beyond that it's the product of two men from Worcester, England (hence the name) and that their descendants have been making it for 200 years. It's unlike a typical powder seasoning, from its liquid state to its varied, almost explanation-defying flavor profile. But as a common ingredient in barbecuing, especially sauces, it's not too surprising that a few drops can really elevate canned baked beans.
Cayenne pepper
Ground cayenne pepper can bring as much spice as you want to canned baked beans. For just a little hint of it, try just a pinch. For a pleasantly lingering burn, use more. It's a versatile seasoning for adding heat, and can make canned baked beans spicier without altering their flavor much — so it can also go well with other items on this list as well, especially sweeter ones like brown sugar.
Turmeric
Turmeric is a wonderfully complex seasoning, wrapping flavors of earth, pepper, mustard, and ginger together in one unforgettable powder. It can balance out a can of overly-sweet baked beans, and its earthiness adds depth to each bite without overwhelming the beans' innate flavors.
Hot sauce
Hot sauce may not be typically thought of as a seasoning, but as far as an ingredient added to improve flavor, it often punches above its own weight. Hot sauces are a near-infinite world of flavors, with each one tasting different and having varied levels of heat. Try adding a reasonable amount of your favorite to a serving, and once you know how it should taste, add more to the whole batch.