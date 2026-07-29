5 Store-Bought Ice Cream Cakes To Try And 2 To Skip

There's so much to love about a cake with built-in ice cream. But if you're on the lookout for an incredible store-bought ice cream cake, keep in mind that not all of them are created equal. Granted, every ice cream cake is a little bit different — some have layers with actual cake, while others might be mainly ice cream with a filling or topping made of cookie crumbs or "crunchies".

Whichever the case, the ice cream-to-cake ratio matters (or ice-cream-to-cookie ratio in some circumstances, I suppose). The point is that there needs to be some balance between the creamy, silky ice cream and the other components. Moreover, the flavors should surely complement one another.

Whether you're hosting an elaborate birthday party or just having a casual backyard barbecue, you need a treat that will satisfy everyone. It's good to have some intel before heading to the store, so I'm here to help. I've taste-tested seven different ice cream cakes and determined which are worth buying and which aren't. Of course, the overall quality of the ice cream is crucial since it is the primary ingredient. But other qualities influenced my suggestions too, so you can check out my full methodology at the end of the article if you're interested.