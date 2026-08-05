9 Anthony Bourdain Books For The Foodie In Your Life
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Anthony Bourdain not only changed the way we eat but also the way we think about food, how we view the world, how we travel, and how we connect. The late chef and television star left a lasting impact on the culinary world, long before foodie culture was flooding social media. His storytelling, unfiltered personality, and culinary prowess were the perfect combination to educate and inspire people to try food and experience cultures outside of their comfort zone.
His global travels, restaurant experiences, and recipes were well documented by himself and others throughout his life and after he passed. And they are every bit as riveting, harrowing, and sharp as Bourdain himself. Every foodie, chef, and those with a penchant for adventure need at least one Bourdain book on their shelves. We selected the best ones that capture the heart and mind behind the legend. Pull up a seat and dive fearlessly into the unknown with our top nine picks.
A Cook's Tour: In Search of the Perfect Meal
What defines the ultimate meal? Is there only one culinary dish to rule them all, or could it be found all over the world? That's exactly what Bourdain set out to find out in this 2001 New York Times bestseller. The late chef's adventures take him to Japan for traditional Fugu, poisoned blowfish, dining alongside firearms in Cambodia, and winter ice-fishing in the freezing waters of St. Petersburg, Russia. And that's only the beginning. Any adventurous foodie, adrenaline junkie, or Bourdain fan needs this on their shelf.
Buy "A Cook's Tour: In Search of the Perfect Meal" on Amazon for $29.99.
Anthony Bourdain's Les Halles Cookbook: Strategies, Recipes, and Techniques of Classic Bistro Cooking
Les Halles was a French brasserie in Manhattan known for its French fries, and where Bourdain served as executive chef for several years in the 1990s. While the New York spot closed its last location in 2017, its legacy and all of the chef's culinary skills in French cuisine live on in this cookbook. Featuring everything from technique to recipes for foie gras, escargot, and steak frites, this no-nonsense, witty guide helps chefs and home cooks alike master the art of French cooking.
Buy Anthony Bourdain's "Les Halles Cookbook: Strategies, Recipes, and Techniques of Classic Bistro Cooking" on Amazon for $40.
The Nasty Bits: Collected Cuts, Usable Trim, Scraps, and Bones
The title of this book alone is enough to make any foodie or Tony fan click add to cart. "The Nasty Bits" is for those who want the real nitty-gritty details, to dive into the reality behind-the-scenes of filming, and get a raw look at some of Bourdain's wildest adventures. Inside, Bourdain holds nothing back in his raw, brutal style, with over 30 rants and anecdotes, like sampling eel in Hanoi to his war against Woody Harrelson.
Buy The Nasty Bits: Collected Varietal Cuts, Usable Trim, Scraps, and Bones on Amazon for $18.
No Reservations: Around the World on an Empty Stomach
For those living under a rock, Bourdain hosted the travel show "No Reservations" on The Travel Channel from 2005 to 2012. He embarked on adventures around the globe to different countries and cities within the United States, experiencing diverse cuisines and cultures. This book builds on those journeys with unreleased photos and memories from the chef himself for an inside look into his unique travels. Fans of the show will love poring through the book to get a more in-depth take on their favorite episodes.
Buy "No Reservations: Around the World on an Empty Stomach" on Amazon for $35.
Anthony Bourdain's Hungry Ghosts
Published in 2018, this book is part cookbook, part horror folklore, and part graphic novel, all inspired by a traditional Japanese samurai game. Comics, cooking, and a dangerous game of food-themed ghostly storytelling make this a unique pick for the fellow weird and wacky foodies out there.
Buy "Anthony Bourdain's Hungry Ghosts" on Amazon for $19.99.
Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly
"Kitchen Confidential" is what put Bourdain on the map and launched him from restaurant chef to world traveler and television star. Released in 1999 as an article in The New Yorker, the pages take the reader inside the back of the house to what goes on inside kitchens and restaurants. No stone is left unturned, nothing is off the table, and it's his wildest, rawest memoir to date. True tales of his time in the restaurant industry, along with harrowing personal anecdotes, make this a must-have for any Bourdain fan.
Buy "Kitchen Confidential Annotated Edition: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly" on Amazon for $24.
Appetites: A Cookbook
As you can probably tell from the cover art, this cookbook was designed with the help of legendary artist Ralph Steadman, known for his work in Hunter S. Thompson's "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas." His chaotic art fits perfectly with Bourdain's style and what awaits inside "Appetites." Published in 2016, the late chef serves up his top recipes that everyone should learn to cook. The book contains favorites from his travels as well as from his own kitchen, along with strategies to master them.
Buy "Appetites: A Cookbook" on Amazon for $45.
World Travel: An Irreverent Guide
Bourdain brought some of the most unique, obscure, and culturally rich places from around the world into our homes. Villages and towns we might not have ever heard about, let alone get to experience. "World Travel: An Irreverent Guide" brings together a collection of some of the most interesting places Bourdain has been to, along with advice on what to eat, where to stay, and what to avoid. Readers will find out what it's like to go to Tanzania, Borneo, Shanghai, and everywhere in between. Told in his own words, a unique style no one since has been able to replicate.
Buy "World Travel: An Irreverent Guide" on Amazon for $22.
Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography
Not written by Bourdain himself, but by a close confidant and one that every Bourdain fan should own in their library. Laurie Woolever was the late chef's longtime assistant and friend, and after he died in June 2018, she interviewed close to 100 people who knew and loved him. She compiled memories, anecdotes, and candid stories from friends, his daughter, television partners, and kitchen crews to compile a full and honest view of his life. Woolever pens an homage to her friend and colleague that starts at his childhood, through his early days as a chef in New York kitchens to his rise to fame as a culinary and television star.
Buy "Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography" on Amazon for $29.99.