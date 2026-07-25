6 Best-Selling Amazon Grocery Baked Goods To Add To Your Cart

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One thing that you may not know about Amazon is that it makes and sells its own baked goods. Amazon Grocery has plenty of baked good options (including pastries, desserts, and more) that you can conveniently order from the site. Of course, these foods are likely not as good as what you would find from a local bakery, but they will certainly do the trick in a pinch. Plus, some of the choices are very highly rated and, thus, more worth your time and money. To help you find out which ones are worth a purchase, we compiled this list of all of the best-selling baked good items from Amazon Grocery.

This list includes everything from croissants to hot dog buns to cinnamon rolls. Read on to see which ones catch your eye (and what reviewers have to say about them). Then, you may as well add one or two to your next Amazon cart. After all, it doesn't hurt to have a container of, say, mini croissants lying around the house for when a craving hits.