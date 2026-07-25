6 Best-Selling Amazon Grocery Baked Goods To Add To Your Cart
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One thing that you may not know about Amazon is that it makes and sells its own baked goods. Amazon Grocery has plenty of baked good options (including pastries, desserts, and more) that you can conveniently order from the site. Of course, these foods are likely not as good as what you would find from a local bakery, but they will certainly do the trick in a pinch. Plus, some of the choices are very highly rated and, thus, more worth your time and money. To help you find out which ones are worth a purchase, we compiled this list of all of the best-selling baked good items from Amazon Grocery.
This list includes everything from croissants to hot dog buns to cinnamon rolls. Read on to see which ones catch your eye (and what reviewers have to say about them). Then, you may as well add one or two to your next Amazon cart. After all, it doesn't hurt to have a container of, say, mini croissants lying around the house for when a craving hits.
Mini Croissants, 12-Count
These mini croissants are straightforward and buttery — nothing fancy, but still full of delicious flavor. You can enjoy them on their own along with your morning coffee or use them to make mini croissant breakfast sandwiches. You can't go wrong either way. Customers love these croissants; they have an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, based on over 2,400 reviews. One reviewer wrote that these croissants are "soft, fresh and [have] a buttery flavor."
Buy the 12-count box of Amazon Grocery mini croissants from Amazon for $3.98.
White Enriched Hot Dog Buns, 8-Count
There's no need to go out of your way to get hot dog buns when you can conveniently order these ones from Amazon. The 3,400-plus reviewers have given these buns an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, with customers saying they taste great and can hold plenty of toppings. So, feel free to use these to make even the most loaded wieners, including the likes of a Chicago dog or chicken chili dog.
Buy an eight-count pack of Amazon Grocery white enriched hot dog buns from Amazon for $1.59.
Mini Cinnamon Rolls, 12-Ounce
If you have the time, then you may end up making a batch of homemade old-fashioned cinnamon rolls if you're in the mood for this dessert. But if you don't have the time or energy, then it will pay off to have this container of premade mini cinnamon rolls in the house (so add it to your next Amazon order). As for the taste, one reviewer called them "delicious and addicting little bites of cinnamon pastries."
Buy the 12-ounce container of Amazon Grocery mini cinnamon rolls from Amazon for $4.29.
Lemon Iced Loaf Cake, 8-Count
For a citrusy sweet dessert option, consider this lemon iced loaf cake. It's made with natural and artificial flavors and without high fructose corn syrup. This lemony loaf is a fun treat to keep around the house, but it could also be a nice addition to a brunch spread. This best-selling item is popular with Amazon customers, with one reviewer writing, "They're soft, sweet, moist, and have that perfect bright lemon flavor."
Buy an eight-count container of Amazon Grocery lemon iced loaf cake from Amazon for $4.39.
White Enriched Hamburger Buns, 8-Count
If you prefer hamburgers over hot dogs, then don't fret — Amazon Grocery offers hamburger buns, too. These are the simple, to-the-point buns that you need to complete just about any burger recipe. Customers say that they're fresh, tasty, and great quality (especially for the price). To get started, check out our list of the best burger recipes, which includes everything from Argentinian beef burgers to spicy black bean burgers.
Buy an eight-count pack of Amazon Grocery white enriched hamburger buns from Amazon for $1.53.
Artisan Bake at Home French-Style Demi Baguette
If you love French-style baguettes, you'll be delighted to know that you can get them delivered straight from Amazon. These demi baguettes are smaller in size (which may be just what you need if you live alone or just with one other person). They have a crunchy exterior and a soft interior. Toast these and serve with butter or use them for a fancy-feeling sandwich. One reviewer called this bread "fantastic," declaring they eat it every day.
Buy a two-count pack of Amazon Grocery French-style demi baguettes from Amazon for $1.98.