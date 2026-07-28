Sam's Club Tried To Change This Bakery Item, But Shoppers Weren't On Board
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The rotisserie chicken and golden flaky croissants are just a couple of Sam's Club food products that are worth stocking up on. Guaranteed to please, these creature comforts are consistent, dependable, and evergreen. However, there was one such beloved bakery product that Sam's Club tried to change last year and instantly regretted because shoppers weren't on board with their new look and flavor — the gooey cinnamon rolls.
The OG Sam's Club cinnamon rolls came in a pack of eight and were individually topped with a hefty slathering of cream cheese frosting, looking similar to a batch of classic cupcakes in paper muffin cases. About a year ago, shoppers started to spot an updated box that came in packs of ten and was topped with a smidgen of frosting when compared to the authentic version; a single continuous line of icing was piped thinly across them all instead of an abundant smear.
At the time, one shopper on Reddit said, "Cinnamon roll downgrade. New cinnamon rolls are too small and there's not enough icing. New version is 10 rolls for $8.99, same price as the previous version of 8 good sized rolls with a ton of icing. I'm curious why the decision was made to change them and hope they switch back to the previous version." Another said, "That icing is straight pathetic," with a third replying, "Saving a few cents on icing per unit isn't going to do any good if no one buys them anymore."
Sam's Club reverted to the old-style cinnamon rolls after negative customer feedback
Luckily, the negative customer comments were taken on board by Sam's Club as the original style of cinnamon rolls made a return a few months later. One Redditor said, "I couldn't believe my eyes, they're back! Just what I needed to see on a rainy day. The GOOD cinnamon rolls have returned, like a zombie from the dead during spooky season!!" However, another customer followed up and said, "They're not quite the same as the old 8ct ones. I think these taste better," suggesting that the head honchos at Sam's Club may have backpedaled to the original cupcake-style aesthetic (with its generous helping of cream cheese frosting swirled onto each one) but sneakily updated the recipe.
Meanwhile, the Sam's Club website stocks the original versions priced at $9.62, implying that they're here to stay (fingers crossed!) and there won't be any more nasty surprises in store for die-hard fans of this aromatic confection. The website states that the cinnamon rolls are prepared daily and baked fresh in-store. However, they do arrive frozen, which means they're simply popped into the oven and then frosted by hand once cooled before they're packaged for sale.