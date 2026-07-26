For The Juiciest Steak Kebabs, Choose This Cut Every Time

Have you ever considered hosting a make-your-own-kebab party? Simply lay out marinated meats, skewers, and dipping sauces so every diner can make a customized kebab of their own while you chill with a cold drink in hand. If this variety of interactive get-together sounds right up your alley, the secret is to begin with quality meats that have plenty of natural flavor, such as sirloin. This cut makes the juiciest steak kebabs that are succulent in the center and charred with smoky flavor on the exterior because of its fat content and firm texture.

Sirloin is cut from the back of the cow near the ribs. As this muscle area does less work than the leaner rump area it has more marbling, which gives rise to a naturally tender texture and lots of flavor. As sirloin steak cooks, some of that fat renders out and bastes the kebabs, blessing them with a slick of savory goodness and a juicy middle. Sirloin also has a firm body, which means it can be pierced through with a skewer without falling apart, producing uniform kebabs that are able to cook through at the same rate.

While more expensive steak cuts, such as ribeye, have more marbling than sirloin and thereby lots more umami flavor, the higher measure of fat can drip onto the coals of a grill, causing dangerous flare ups and unwanted charring. On the other hand, cheaper cuts, like chuck, are simply too chewy and tough. Sirloin is the perfect middle ground.