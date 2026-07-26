For The Juiciest Steak Kebabs, Choose This Cut Every Time
Have you ever considered hosting a make-your-own-kebab party? Simply lay out marinated meats, skewers, and dipping sauces so every diner can make a customized kebab of their own while you chill with a cold drink in hand. If this variety of interactive get-together sounds right up your alley, the secret is to begin with quality meats that have plenty of natural flavor, such as sirloin. This cut makes the juiciest steak kebabs that are succulent in the center and charred with smoky flavor on the exterior because of its fat content and firm texture.
Sirloin is cut from the back of the cow near the ribs. As this muscle area does less work than the leaner rump area it has more marbling, which gives rise to a naturally tender texture and lots of flavor. As sirloin steak cooks, some of that fat renders out and bastes the kebabs, blessing them with a slick of savory goodness and a juicy middle. Sirloin also has a firm body, which means it can be pierced through with a skewer without falling apart, producing uniform kebabs that are able to cook through at the same rate.
While more expensive steak cuts, such as ribeye, have more marbling than sirloin and thereby lots more umami flavor, the higher measure of fat can drip onto the coals of a grill, causing dangerous flare ups and unwanted charring. On the other hand, cheaper cuts, like chuck, are simply too chewy and tough. Sirloin is the perfect middle ground.
Tips for making the best steak kebabs
The first step to making outstanding kebabs is to cut your sirloin into similarly sized pieces. This guarantees that they cook at the same time and you can flip several skewers over at once, instead of checking them individually. If marinating, it's best to steep the cubed beef for a short period as it can turn mushy if left to break down for too long. Make sure to leave just a sliver of a gap between each cube of sirloin so every bit of surface area comes into contact with the grill, allowing it to caramelize and develop that inviting smoky aroma and umami taste. Avoid overcooking them to keep the center juicy and moist.
Meanwhile the kinds of meat you should avoid at all costs when making kebabs include options like flaky fish, which will simply fall apart on the grill, and thin cuts of beef, such as flank or skirt steak, because they simply aren't thick enough to pierce with a skewer and stay in tact. The same rule applies for making veggie kebabs. The vegetables have to be cut into chunky pieces to guarantee that they don't disintegrate in the fierce heat or char too quickly.