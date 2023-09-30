The Kinds Of Meat You Should Avoid At All Cost When Making Kebabs
Kebabs are delicious — even though you might mean two totally different things when using the term. Just to be clear, there are the kinds of kebabs that go on sticks, and the (equally delicious) sort you find in a pita pocket with tzatziki sauce. It's an important distinction, because while meat for the sandwich-like kebab often gets cooked on a rotisserie (similar to a gyro), kebabs-on-sticks are cooked on a grill — and anyone who's ever worked with a grill can tell you there are certain kinds of meat or other proteins that are just better suited to the cooking technique.
So which meats should never go near a kebab skewer? It turns out there are several, and while there's some overlap, there's actually a couple of very different reasons you might want to avoid various options. Some are proteins that dry out when you grill them, and others are meats that are so sensitive they literally fall apart. The key is to know what to look for, and how to cook them.
Seek out sturdier cuts
The first issue here is a structural problem: You're dealing with cutting up a meat and putting pieces of it on a stick, so it has to be able to hold together when you do that. The worst possible choice for this scenario is flaky fish, which by definition crumbles when you look at it wrong. That's not so much of a problem when you cook it in a pan, but on a skewer, it's right out; that's why you've never seen a haddock kebab. Even a fish like salmon is (while doable) trickier on a kebab than something meatier.
The second issue is more based on a meat's internal qualities. You want a protein that both has a relatively high fat content as well as one that can come in easy block form. This means thinner and leaner cuts of steak like skirt, flank, or hanger are bad ideas, because they won't hold up well under the intense yet uneven heat from a grill — and they're so thin you can't get those nice thick chunks necessary to effectively skewer.
What proteins work best for kebabs?
So what kinds of things actually go great on kebabs? There are plenty of options, it turns out. If you really want seafood, shrimp is always an excellent choice. Swordfish actually works well too, as a meatier fish that takes to grilling very well in whole form. It's possible to achieve the perfect grilled scallops, though they will definitely require a little more care than some other options.
If you're dealing with beef or other land-based proteins, you wind up with a lot more options. Fattier cuts are great for that, because they won't dry out; dark meat chicken works much better than light meat for that exact reason. Mushrooms are an obvious choice; they may be the most delicious thing you can put on a grill anyway, so it's no surprise to see them here. And kebabs actually make it far easier to grill onions than just trying to put slices on there, which will have a tendency to slip through the cracks.
Grilling is all about knowing what works and what needs to be rethought. As long as you follow the rules, your BBQ will turn out delicious.