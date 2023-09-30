The Kinds Of Meat You Should Avoid At All Cost When Making Kebabs

Kebabs are delicious — even though you might mean two totally different things when using the term. Just to be clear, there are the kinds of kebabs that go on sticks, and the (equally delicious) sort you find in a pita pocket with tzatziki sauce. It's an important distinction, because while meat for the sandwich-like kebab often gets cooked on a rotisserie (similar to a gyro), kebabs-on-sticks are cooked on a grill — and anyone who's ever worked with a grill can tell you there are certain kinds of meat or other proteins that are just better suited to the cooking technique.

So which meats should never go near a kebab skewer? It turns out there are several, and while there's some overlap, there's actually a couple of very different reasons you might want to avoid various options. Some are proteins that dry out when you grill them, and others are meats that are so sensitive they literally fall apart. The key is to know what to look for, and how to cook them.