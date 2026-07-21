This Old-School Oven Brand Has Been Around For Over 100 Years And Is Still Reliable Today

Every once in a while, a product comes along that is so mechanically sound that its legacy carries on for generations. The Aga (Aktiebolaget Gas Accumulator) range is one such example. The famed oven range was invented in 1922 by Swedish scientist Gustaf Dalén. Production began in England in 1929, and since then, it has transformed the way that people cook. The original model was heated by coal, but today's Agas are heated by gas or electricity, and there's even a biofuel option. Agas last a long time, too. In 2009, The Telegraph reported that a 77-year-old Aga was still working in a family home in England. That wasn't an anomaly either — many English households are using Aga ranges manufactured in the '40s and '50s.

In the U.S., Aga offers a five-year warranty on parts for multiple models, but as The Telegraph reminded us, these ranges are known to last much longer. On Reddit, one user praised the appliance, writing: "I have had a propane Aga for 20 years and love it!" Another commented: "We moved into a house with an Aga. It's nearly 100 years old (1930s) and functions flawlessly."

What makes traditional Aga ranges unique is that they have an "always on" function and no temperature dials because the solid iron casting retains heat. Configurations vary, but Aga's signature range comes with two hotplates (which can be switched off) and three ovens. Today's models have electric controls and modern features, such as a touchscreen.