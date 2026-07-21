John Wayne Casserole Vs Cowboy Casserole: What's The Difference?
Casseroles, or one-dish meals, have long served as staples for large families on a budget. Although there are plenty of varieties of casseroles for everything from breakfast to dinner, we're taking a look at a casserole named for everyone's favorite cowboy, John Wayne. Wayne starred in more than 80 Western films in his day, and the casserole named for and created by him is similar to another dish: naturally, the cowboy casserole. A John Wayne casserole is a one-pan dish that consists of biscuits, bell peppers, spicy peppers (if you wish to add a little kick), onions, tomatoes with chiles, ground beef, melted cheese, and seasonings.
A cowboy casserole, on the other hand, typically consists of seasoned ground beef, vegetables (usually onions, a mixture of tomatoes, chiles and beans, and corn), a creamy sauce, tater tots, and melted cheese. Some Tex-Mex versions like to include salsa and tortilla chips. Both beloved in their own right, the main difference seems to be between the soft biscuit and the crunchy tater tot base offered in these one-dish meals.
Origins of the John Wayne Casserole and how it evolved over time
The story of how the John Wayne casserole came to be is a charming one. It originated when the actor contributed his recipe to a charity cookbook, the brainchild of a 10-year-old, which also featured recipes from other celebrities. "Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends" raised money for cancer research, and in it, Wayne's recipe featured eggs and cheese. Other ingredients, such as the defining biscuits, were later added by the University of Mississippi Medical Center cafeteria, which became popular among patients and visitors to the hospital. The biscuits, typically canned dough such as Bisquick, make up the base for the John Wayne casserole. This gives it a soft, fluffy texture. The casserole can be described as a taco in a biscuit crust. Sounds delicious! And although the version we know today isn't what Wayne submitted, it contains foods cowboys ate, such as beef and biscuits.