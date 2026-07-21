John Wayne Casserole Vs Cowboy Casserole: What's The Difference?

Casseroles, or one-dish meals, have long served as staples for large families on a budget. Although there are plenty of varieties of casseroles for everything from breakfast to dinner, we're taking a look at a casserole named for everyone's favorite cowboy, John Wayne. Wayne starred in more than 80 Western films in his day, and the casserole named for and created by him is similar to another dish: naturally, the cowboy casserole. A John Wayne casserole is a one-pan dish that consists of biscuits, bell peppers, spicy peppers (if you wish to add a little kick), onions, tomatoes with chiles, ground beef, melted cheese, and seasonings.

A cowboy casserole, on the other hand, typically consists of seasoned ground beef, vegetables (usually onions, a mixture of tomatoes, chiles and beans, and corn), a creamy sauce, tater tots, and melted cheese. Some Tex-Mex versions like to include salsa and tortilla chips. Both beloved in their own right, the main difference seems to be between the soft biscuit and the crunchy tater tot base offered in these one-dish meals.