How A Paper Clip Does Wonders For Cleaning Your Stovetop

Cleaning the stovetop can become a mission if you don't wipe it down every day. Spills, splatters, and grease can harden and get baked-on with time, creating a carbonized crust. If you don't like using chemical cleaners in your home, you can degrease your stovetop with gentle and natural cleaning agents, such as lemon juice, distilled white vinegar, and baking soda. However, even the strongest cleaning products can leave gunk and grease behind in hard-to-reach areas. This is where a paper clip comes in handy.

Committing to a nightly shutdown of your kitchen is a power move, but a deeper clean is often necessary in between those quicker sessions to remove dirt from the edges of an induction stovetop or dislodge food that's clogging the burners in a gas stovetop. A regular scouring pad or sponge is simply too big to get into those tight spots, but if you take a paper clip and open out the outer bend to create a pointy end, you can use it to poke through the burner heads. This trick is also useful for cleaning around the control knobs and scraping away any sticky grime that's accumulated around their circumference. For this, you can bend the end of the clip to create a hook-like tool that's perfect for running around circular dials (FYI, a hooked paperclip is also an incredible tool for pitting cherries neatly).