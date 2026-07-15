The Best Store-Bought Hamburger Buns Come From This 100-Year-Old Brand

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A dry hamburger bun can ruin even the juiciest beef patty. There's no doubt that the fixings and sauces are important, but it's the quality of the bread that allows the flavor and texture of the patty to shine. The bottom line? A killer hamburger is greater than the sum of its parts, and every element has to make a valued contribution to hit that succulent sweet spot. In our opinion, the best store-bought hamburger buns come from the 100-year-old brand Maier's.

Taking the number one spot in our ranking of 8 store-bought hamburger buns, Maier's Premium Italian Kaiser Rolls had everything we were looking for. Sold in packs of eight, they were the perfect thickness and held together well under pressure. Plus, the texture inside was fluffy and squishy, complementing the firm bite of the burger patty. The rolls had a very mild sweetness and buttery flavor but were light and soft, making them suitable for sandwiches as well as burgers. While the rolls weren't topped with the classic sesame seeds that typically feature on hamburger buns, they were still our winner. (If you're after more of a traditional appearance, Pepperidge Farm's hearty white hamburger buns were runner up in our taste test and come topped with a scattering of sesame seeds.)