The Unexpected Hack You Should Try For The Juiciest Burgers

Every backyard grill master will have a different take on how to make the perfect burger. Among the many important factors — taste, texture, toppings, time on the grill — how moist your burger ends up being cannot be overlooked. Nobody likes a dry, overdone burger — even those who order their meat well done. To preserve juiciness, restaurateur and three-time James Beard Award nominee Graham Elliot, for example, swears by the ice cube hack, in which you fold an ice cube into your beef patties as you are forming them. But another method suggests you skip the ice cube entirely and go straight to what really makes your burger juicy: water.

"I've been advocating adding water to burgers since 2007," says Dave Joachim, co-author with Andy Schloss of "Mastering the Grill," which is where he first suggested using ice water (via Reader's Digest). You just mix it right into the meat along with your spices, ideally moisturizing each pound of ground beef with 1½ ounces of water. "That achieves the same effect of making the burger juicier," Joachim notes. Whether you pre-season or not, make sure the water is mixed in thoroughly before shaping your patties.

The move is even approved by Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning pros. In his book "Charlie Palmer's American Fare," the eponymous chef writes, "I always add a bit of ice water to my burgers as it helps distribute the seasonings evenly as well as ensures that burgers stay moist and juicy."