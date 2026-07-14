Why Wendy's Store-Bought Chili Is So Unhealthy
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As if fast food wasn't already everywhere, now it can be found in your local grocery store. Wendy's released a canned version of its popular chili, in partnership with Conagra Brands, in 2023. Sadly, the chili is super unhealthy because it contains a lot of sodium. The chili's ingredients include beef, peppers, and beans in a tomato-based sauce. Although it has a decent protein content (17 grams per serving), it's not a nutritious product.
One serving of Wendy's chili (i.e. one cup) contains 1,040 milligrams of sodium. That's 45% of your daily value! According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, too much sodium can raise your blood pressure. If high blood pressure is maintained over time, it can put strain on the arteries and the heart, leading to a heart attack or organ damage.
A serving of the canned chili also contains 5 grams of saturated fat, which is 25% of your daily value. The American Heart Association recommends 13 grams or less of saturated fat per day, if your calorie intake is around 2,000. Too much saturated fat can lead to heart disease by raising cholesterol levels.
How Wendy's canned chili compares to other chilis
So, now we're aware that Wendy's canned chili is unhealthy for several reasons. But, are all canned chilis the same? Well, STAGG Dynamite Hot Chili with Beans is similar to the Wendy's version, as it also contains beef, beans, and tomato sauce. But it has 840 milligrams of sodium per serving (also about one cup), which is nearly 20% less sodium than Wendy's canned chili. Campbell's Chunky Chili with Beans, on the other hand, has the least amount of sodium. It has 820 milligrams of sodium per cup, narrowly beating Stagg by 20 milligrams.
Clearly, Wendy's store-bought chili stands out amongst its competitors, but not for good reason. Even so, the other similar canned chilis contain a lot of sodium, too. If you order Wendy's chili in the restaurant, you will receive a slightly healthier version than the store-brought one. The former contains 910 milligrams of sodium per one cup of chili.
So, if you're craving chili, what would be a healthier choice? Well, you can definitely try making it at home using this All American Chili recipe or modifying the ingredients to include seasoning with low or no sodium. You can also add vegetables or make a vegetarian chili to get more vitamins and nutrients.