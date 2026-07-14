Why Wendy's Store-Bought Chili Is So Unhealthy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As if fast food wasn't already everywhere, now it can be found in your local grocery store. Wendy's released a canned version of its popular chili, in partnership with Conagra Brands, in 2023. Sadly, the chili is super unhealthy because it contains a lot of sodium. The chili's ingredients include beef, peppers, and beans in a tomato-based sauce. Although it has a decent protein content (17 grams per serving), it's not a nutritious product.

One serving of Wendy's chili (i.e. one cup) contains 1,040 milligrams of sodium. That's 45% of your daily value! According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, too much sodium can raise your blood pressure. If high blood pressure is maintained over time, it can put strain on the arteries and the heart, leading to a heart attack or organ damage.

A serving of the canned chili also contains 5 grams of saturated fat, which is 25% of your daily value. The American Heart Association recommends 13 grams or less of saturated fat per day, if your calorie intake is around 2,000. Too much saturated fat can lead to heart disease by raising cholesterol levels.