The World Cup is one of the most exciting events in sports. Every four years, soccer (or football, depending on where you're from) fans travel the world to converge on different countries and continents to watch their favorite teams battle it out in 90-minute segments, for the ultimate possession of the FIFA World Cup Trophy. In the summer of 2026, North America hosted these exciting games, with matches taking place across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. But aside from the soccer games, the best part about the 2026 games has been, hands down, watching international visitors enjoy (with surprise) American food specialties, like biscuits and gravy.

Most Americans are familiar with the stick-to-your-ribs Southern specialty that basically pairs warm, fluffy biscuits with a thick, milk-based sausage gravy. Chain restaurants like Cracker Barrel and Waffle House are known for serving the dish year-round. To many of us, it's just another menu offering, but to many visitors from around the world, it's their first legit taste of American Southern comfort food. Social media reactions have ranged from "Scones and mushrooms for breakfast?" from a British Leeds United fan and X user, to "This is life changing" via YouTube, and "This is why everyone kept telling me to have it," from another Brit in Cracker Barrel (via Instagram). Other endearing videos have shown visitors diving into Texas barbecue, free soda refills with gobs of ice, Ranch dressing, and Taco Bell delights with gusto. Welcome to America, everyone!