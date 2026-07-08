8 Popular Energy Drinks You Can Buy At Dollar Tree

Energy drinks can definitely come in handy, whether you need it to get you started in the morning (in lieu of coffee) or for an afternoon pick-me-up. If you like to have energy drinks frequently, then you probably buy a pack of your go-to beverage during your grocery shopping trips. But, if you only have them every once in a while, then it makes more sense to just grab a couple single cans. And if you fall into the latter category, then it's important to know that you can save money on single cans of energy drinks by heading over to Dollar Tree, which just so happens to sell quite a few of the most popular energy drinks out there. And, as you may already know, most items at Dollar Tree stick to the price of $1.25, so you can be sure that your single energy drink remains affordable.

To save you the time of scouring the aisles at your local Dollar Tree, we've made this list of the energy drink options that you can find there. This list includes some of the most well-known brands, such as Rockstar or 5-hour Energy, as well as some that may not be as widely known but still have the caffeine kick that you need. Read on to see which energy drinks you'll be adding to your Dollar Tree cart. But first, be sure to read about why it's so important to check your energy drink label to ensure that you're indulging in these beverages safely.