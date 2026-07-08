8 Popular Energy Drinks You Can Buy At Dollar Tree
Energy drinks can definitely come in handy, whether you need it to get you started in the morning (in lieu of coffee) or for an afternoon pick-me-up. If you like to have energy drinks frequently, then you probably buy a pack of your go-to beverage during your grocery shopping trips. But, if you only have them every once in a while, then it makes more sense to just grab a couple single cans. And if you fall into the latter category, then it's important to know that you can save money on single cans of energy drinks by heading over to Dollar Tree, which just so happens to sell quite a few of the most popular energy drinks out there. And, as you may already know, most items at Dollar Tree stick to the price of $1.25, so you can be sure that your single energy drink remains affordable.
To save you the time of scouring the aisles at your local Dollar Tree, we've made this list of the energy drink options that you can find there. This list includes some of the most well-known brands, such as Rockstar or 5-hour Energy, as well as some that may not be as widely known but still have the caffeine kick that you need. Read on to see which energy drinks you'll be adding to your Dollar Tree cart. But first, be sure to read about why it's so important to check your energy drink label to ensure that you're indulging in these beverages safely.
Rockstar
As mentioned above, Rockstar is easily one of the most well-known energy drink brands — and it's conveniently (and affordably) available at Dollar Tree. There are a few different flavors available, including the original Rockstar, the sugar-free version, and the fruit punch flavor. It also has about 120 milligrams of caffeine.
Buy a 12-ounce can of Rockstar Energy Drink from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Red Bull
Red Bull is another super popular pick, and we even placed it in the second place spot in our ranking of 16 popular energy drinks (second only to Monster). Dollar Tree has many flavors of Red Bull available to choose from, such as white peach, wild berries, and coconut berry. There's also original and sugar-free, if you want to stick to the classics. Each can has 114 milligrams of caffeine.
Buy a 12-ounce can of Red Bull from Dollar Tree for $3.
Big Game Energy
Next up is Big Game Energy, which has two flavors available at Dollar Tree: cotton candy and pineapple punch. Despite the sweetness of these flavors, these drinks are sugar-free, so you don't have to worry about overloading your sugar intake just to get your caffeine in. Each drink contains 150 milligrams of caffeine.
Buy a 16-ounce can of Big Game Energy at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
3D Energy
3D is an energy drink brand that you should know about if you don't already. Each can contains 200 milligrams of caffeine (so it has a bit more of a kick than some of the others on this list), as well as no sugar, no artificial dyes, and is just 15 calories. Dollar Tree currently has three flavors for you to try: berry blue, liberty pop, and strawberry lemonade.
Buy a 16-ounce can of 3D Energy from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
G Fuel
G Fuel started up in 2012, intending to make a healthy energy drink made for gamers; but, of course, you don't have to be a gamer to enjoy these drinks. Dollar Tree currently offers a handful of G Fuel flavors, including peach rings and watermelon limeade. There are also, fittingly, a couple video game-themed flavors, such as Pac-Man and Tetris Blast. G Fuel may not be the energy drink with the most caffeine, but with 300 milligrams per can, it comes pretty close.
Buy a 16-ounce can of G Fuel from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Mountain Dew Kickstart
If Mountain Dew is your favorite soda, then Mountain Dew Kickstart should be your pick for an energy drink. A can of classic Mountain Dew already has some caffeine in it (54 milligrams per 12 ounces, to be specific), and the Kickstart version takes it up a notch with 92 milligrams in a 16-ounce can. At Dollar Tree, there are a few flavors currently available: orange citrus, black cherry, and fruit punch.
Buy a 16-ounce can of Mountain Dew Kickstart from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Celsius
Celsius has only gotten more popular over the last few years, so it's likely that it's your current favorite energy drink. If it is, then you'll be delighted to know that Dollar Tree has many different flavors available, such as sparkling watermelon, grape rush, and guava. Each can has 200 milligrams of caffeine, as well as just 10 calories and zero sugar. It also contains seven essential vitamins and is meant to aid in boosting metabolism.
Buy a 12-ounce can of Celsius from Dollar Tree for $2.25.
5-hour Energy
For our last caffeine boost, we have 5-hour Energy, a reliable source of energy for many — especially if you prefer your pick-me-up in a quick shot, rather than a full can. Dollar Tree currently has two flavors available: berry and tropical burst. Both of these are extra strength, so they contain 230 milligrams of caffeine. There's also a blend of vitamins and amino acids within each shot.
Buy a 1.93-ounce bottle of a 5-hour Energy Shot from Dollar Tree for $3.