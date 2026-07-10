Make Bakery-Worthy Frosting At Home With This Ingredient Swap

The heady aroma of a craft bakery producing a steady stream of cakes and pastries throughout the day is unmatched. However, it's the visual appeal of the baked goods sitting in the window that arguably draws customers in first. Decorated with beautiful frostings, these confections are designed to tantalize the eyes, but it can be tricky to recreate those swirls and shells at home if you aren't in on one culinary secret — many bakeries sub the butter in their frosting for shortening (which is any kind of complete fat that stays solid at room temperature) because it holds up better.

Fluffy frostings can be made with margarine and mascarpone to cream cheese and even egg whites (Swiss meringue buttercream, anyone?). However, it's likely a classic buttercream frosting that you're most familiar with. A combo of whipped butter, powdered sugar, and flavorings, such as vanilla or cocoa powder, this cloud-like concoction is perfect for topping cupcakes, filling layered cakes, or delicate piping on fancy French gateaus. However, as it contains butter, this variety of frosting is prone to softening up too quickly, which can make it hard to work with.

Subbing the butter for shortening eliminates this issue because it stays solid up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit, unlike butter, which melts at 90 degrees. This ensures the piped frosting has sharp and defined edges and looks perfect from every angle, lending it a bakery-worthy aesthetic. Use shortening in your buttercream if you're in a hot climate and don't want the swirl on your cupcakes to deflate.