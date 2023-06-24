The Simple Hack For Thickening Runny Icing Without Adding Anything

Whether you're making icing to frost cupcakes or embarking on a cake decor project to craft a standout rainbow layer cake to celebrate Pride month, the consistency and temperature of your frosting are key. The perfect frosting is velvety and thick enough to hold an array of piping techniques, yet spreadable enough to easily coat the cake without ripping crumbs off the sides.

However, even with the best of intentions and methods, we've likely all experienced some form of icing flop — that moment when you notice your frosting has turned slightly soupy, melty, or just too runny to pipe adorable stars with defined edges on your baking work of art. Some bakers will say you need to add more powdered sugar to absorb some of the extra moisture in a traditional American buttercream, or even add other ingredients like cornstarch.

Adding extra ingredients isn't always worth the fuss, however, and can alter the flavor of your frosting by making it taste extra sweet or starchy. Instead, if you find yourself with runny icing, there's a trick that doesn't involve altering your recipe at all: Simply chill your frosting in the fridge to firm it back up to an undeniably silky, thick consistency.