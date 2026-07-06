6 Store-Bought Frozen Soup Dumplings, Ranked

There have been a lot of frozen dumplings on the market these days, from frozen potstickers to shumais. Luckily for those of us who have fallen in love with xiao long bao or soup dumplings at Asian restaurant chains like Din Tai Fung, there are now multiple brands of frozen soup dumplings you can buy at grocery stores.

A soup dumpling is a specific type of dumpling. It's originally called xiao long bao in Chinese, but it gets its English name from the fact that the dumpling isn't filled with just meat, but also a flavorful broth.

You can find soup dumplings in the freezer aisles of Target, Walmart, and Trader Joe's. But which ones are actually worth buying? To answer this question, I purchased and tasted six different frozen soup dumplings. Read below to see how these soup dumplings rank against one another and don't forget to learn how to eat a soup dumpling properly.